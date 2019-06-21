Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to £1,800

Trade remained firm for all classes of stock at Thursday's cattle sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 261ppk for a Charolais 348kg at £910, medium weights selling from 205-231ppk for a Charolais 458kg at £1,060, heavy lots selling from 185 to 213ppk for a Charolais 522kg at £1,800 and selling up to at £1,310 per head.

BULLOCKS

Lurgan producer Charolais 348kg at £910, Charolais 390kg at £965, Charolais 458kg at £1,060, Charolais 432kg at £990, Charolais 434kg at £990, Charolais 516kg at £1,100, Omagh producer Charolais 488kg at £1,105, Charolais 522kg at £1,180, Newtowbutler producer Limousin 356kg at £870 and Lisnaskea producer Limousin 585kg at £1,220.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £945 paid for a 386kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £520 to £840 for a 365kg Limousin.

Ruling prices: Lisnaskea producer 293kg Charolais bull at £890, 313kg Charolais bull at £850, 292kg Charolais bull at £800, 280kg Charolais heifer at £760, Derrylin producer 365kg Limousin heifer at £840, 262kg Limousin bull at £650, Kesh producer 344kg Limousin heifer at £805, 244kg Charolais heifer at £650, 304kg Charolais bull at £850, 225 Charolais heifer at £665, 268kg Charolais heifer at £830, Enniskillen producer 331kg Limousin bull at £795, 308kg Limousin bull at £800, 346kg Limousin steer at £750, 324kg Limousin steer at £750, Tempo producer 266kg Simmental steer at £600, 256kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £535, 312kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £655, 310kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £670, Garrison producer 326 Limousin bull at £750, 241kg Limousin heifer at £620, 269kg Limousin heifer at £535, 245kg Charolais bull at £695, 266kg Charolais heifer at £640, 357kg Charolais heifer at £730, Derrygonnelly producer 245kg Charolais bull at £695, 266kg Charolais heifer at £640, 357kg Charolais heifer at £730, Enniskillen producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £680, 302kg Charolais heifer at £645, Fivemiletown producer 255kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £585, 336kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £685, Florencecourt producer 384kg Limousin steer at £850, 376kg Limousin steer at £925, 386kg Limousin steer at £945, 379kg Charolais heifer at £760, Tempo producer 251kg Charolais bull at £720, 236kg Limousin heifer at £595, 232kg Limousin heifer at £595 and Derrylin producer 392kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £830, 366kg Charolais heifer at £750, 350kg Charolais heifer at £755, 380kg Limousin heifer at £755 and 319kg Limousin heifer at £660.

CALVES

Lisbellaw producer Limousin bull at £405, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £405, Garvary producer Belgian Blue bull at £390, Churchill producer Belgian Blue bull at £385, Omagh producer Limousin bull at £360, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Trillick producer Limousin bull at £350, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £340, Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Fivemiletown producer Charolais bull at £345, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Monea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Belgian Blue heifer at £325, Trillick producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Lisbellaw producer Limousin heifer at £300, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280 and Omagh producer Limousin heifer at £285.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,450, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,420, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,260, Kesh producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,430, Shetland bull at £1,240, Dromore producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,390, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,310, Clogher Charolais cow with heifer at £1,350, Kinawley producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,300 and Springfield Limousin bull at £1,440.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,200 and medium weights from 182-212ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1,035.

Tempo producer Charolais 600kg at £1,200, Charolais 530kg at £1,150, Florencecourt producer Charolais 500kg at £1,065, Charolais 500kg at £1,015, Charolais 490kg at £1,000, Charolais 490kg at £1,035 and Fivemiletown producer Charolais 500kg at £1,020 and Charolais 500kg at £1,000.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 166p/k paid for a 860kg Simmental at £1,430 while others sold from 118-190p/k paid for a 546kg Charolais at £1,025.

Friesian cows from 69-115p/k paid for a 770kg Friesian at £890.

Augher producer Belgian Blue 628kg Charolais £1,140, Letterbreen producer Charolais 780kg at £1,115, Charolais 670kg at £1,090, Macken producer Charolais 700kg at £1,100, Rosslea producer Charolais 690kg at £1,160 and Lisnkarick producer Charolais 520kg at £935.