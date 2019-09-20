Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to up to £1210 per head

At Thursday's sales in the bullock ring lightweight selling from 200p to 240p for a Charolais 362kg at £870.

Mediumweight selling for 195p to 214p for a Aberdeen Angus 414kg at £885.

Heavy lots selling from 190p to 203p for a Charolais 556kg at £1130 and up to £1210 per head.

BULLOCKS

Knockaraven producer Charolais 362kg at £870, Limousin 372kg at £880, Charolais 386kg at £900, Omagh producer Charolais 364kg at £850, Charolais 468kg at £995, Clougher producer Charolais 414kg at £885, Rosslea producer Charolais 556kg at £1130, Killadeas producer Charolais 586kg at £1180, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 542kg at £1085, Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg at £1210, Tempo producer Belgian Blue 630kg at £1185 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 590kg at £1130.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £650 to £870 paid for a 396kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £800 paid for a 344kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 396kg Charolais steer at £870, 402kg Charolais steer at £885, 415kg Charolais bull at £795, 244kg Charolais bull at £655, Letterbreen producer 322kg Limousin bull at £720, 313kg Charolais bull at £755, 455kg Limousin steer at £865, Kinawley producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £710, 284kg Charolais heifer at £685, 252kg Charolais heifer at £670, 250kg Charolais bull at £615, 251kg Limousin heifer at £555, 275kg Limousin heifer at £575, 266kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £530, 221kg Charolais heifer at £485, 228kg Charolais bull at £630, Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais bull at £700, 259kg Charolais bull at £690, 315kg Charolais heifer at £685, 295kg Charolais bull at £715, 275kg Charolais bull at £700, 294kg Charolais bull at £740, 266kg Charolais bull at £730, 281kg Charolais bull at £720, 263kg Charolais heifer at £700, 268kg Charolais heifer at £700, Enniskillen producer 450kg Charolais steer at £900, 416kg Charolais steer at £885, 263kg Charolais heifer at £530, Garrison producer 312kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £660, 315kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £640, 362k Limousin bull at £685, 251kg Charolais bull at £600.

CALVES

Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330, Belgian Blue bull at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £250, Boho producer Simmental bull at £325 and Irvinestown Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275.

SUCKLER COWS

Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with bull at £1700, Charolais cow with bull at £1550, Charolais cow with heifer at £1470, Aberdeen Angus bull at £1300, Garrison producer Limousin cow with bull at £1510, Lisbellaw producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1230, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1170, Ederney producer Limousin cow with bull at £1010 and Boa Island producer Limousin cow with bull at £1300.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 200 ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1200, while medium weights sold from 180-201ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1025, light weights from 190-205ppk for 430kg Charolais at £880.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 600kg at £1200, Charolais 570kg at £1150, Charolais 560kg at £1100, Springfield Charolais 570kg at £1090, Charolais 600kg at £1105.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 175ppk paid for a 650kg Charolais at £1135, Lighter weights from 100-181ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £900, Friesian cows from 70-120ppk paid for a 620kg at £745.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 650kg at £1135, Charolais 550kg at £845, Enniskillen producer Charolais 770kg at £1140, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 780kg at £1150, Charolais 690kg at £1140 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 670kg at £1080.