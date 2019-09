Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to up to £1270 per head

Good numbers on offer at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 220p to 234p for a Charolais 360kg at £845.

Medium weights selling for 190p to 237p for a Charolais 476kg at £1130.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 207p for a Charolais 508kg at £1050 and up to £1270 per head.

BULLOCKS

Enniskillen producer Charolais 360kg at £845, Charolais 350kg at £800, Charolais 508kg at £1050, Charolais 530kg at £1060, Aberdeen Angus 640kg at £1240, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 476kg at £1130, Charolais 488kg at £1120, Limousin 466kg at £1015, Charolais 500kg at £1005, Kesh producer Charolais 418kg at £980, Charolais 442kg at £1020, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 454kg at £1030, Aberdeen Angus 600kg at £1210, Letterbreen producer Charolais 450kg at £1000, Newtowbutler producer Charolais 446kg at £975, Limousin 702kg at £1240 and Tempo producer Charolais 706kg at £1270.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 600 to 845 for a Charolais 382kg, heifers sold from £520 to £810 for a Charolais 314kg.

Ruling prices

Enisskillen producer 308kg Charolais bull at £825, 328kg Charolais bull at £845, 299kg Charolais bull at £805, 278kg Charolais bull at £740, 312kg Charolais bull at £825, Macken producer 244kg Charolais heifer at £620, 311kg Charolais bull at £750, 253kg Charolais bull at £615, 256kg Charolais heifer at £680, Garrsion producer 362kg Charolais bull at £890, 455kg Charolais bull at £950, 392kg Charolais bull at £970, 428kg Charolais bull at £1050, Kinawley producer 280kg Charolais heifer at £690, 281kg Charolais heifer at £660, 246kg Limousin bull at £700, 238kg Limousin bull at £645, Rosslea producer 368kg Charolais bull at £885, 303kg Charolais bull at £795, 385kg Limousin bull at £955, Kesh producer 425kg Charolais steer at £990, 420kg Charolais steer at £940, 327kg Charolais heifer at £780, 337kg Charolais heifer at £740, 305kg Charolais heifer at £725, 335kg Charolais bull at £880, 257kg Charolais heifer at £715, 245kg Charolais heifer at £700 and Derrygonnelly producer 272kg Charolais heifer at £675, 289kg Charolais bull at £730, 227kg Charolais bull at £690, 304kg Limousin steer at £770, 280kg Charolais heifer at £730.

CALVES

Tempo producer Charolais bull at £350, Charolais heifer at £335, Friesian bull at £58, Fintona producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £270, Springfield producer Hereford heifer at £250, Hereford bull at £250, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £245 and Newtowbutler producer Friesian bull at £85.

SUCKLER COWS

Dromore producer springing Simmental heifer at £1500, springing Limousin heifer at £1480, Enniskillen producer springing Aberdeen Angus cow at £1090, springing Charolais heifer at £1090, Killadeas producer springing cow Belgian Blue cow at £1050, Trillick producer springing Charolais cow at £1030, Armagh producer springing Simmental heifer at £1010 and Kesh producer Limousin bull £1300.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 202ppk paid for a 595kg Charolais at £1200, while medium and light weights sold from 189-255ppk paid for a 345kg Charolais at £880.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 595kg at £1200, Charolais 620kg at £1190, Charolais 600kg at £1180, Newtowbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1170 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 590kg at £1140, Charolais 540kg at £1100, Charolais 550kg at £1065.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 176ppk paid for a 646kg Charolais at £1135, lighter lots from 100-180ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £900, Friesian cows from 72-117ppk paid for a 750kg at £880.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 640kg at £1135, Charolais 500kg at £900, Trillick producer Charolais 580kg at £1015, Kinawley producer Charolais 670kg at £1070 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 650kg at £1050.