Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to up to £1365 per head

Trade started good in the new year and in the bullock ring heavy lots sold up to £1365 per head for an Aberdeen Angus 848kg bullock.

BULLOCKS

Florencecourt producer Limousin 714kg at £1350, Limousin 604kg at £1220, Limousin 688kg at £1190, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 576kg at £1140, Ballgawley producer Limousin 680kg at £1335, Charolais 646kg at £1135, Belgian Blue 602kg at £1095, Charolais 588kg at £1075, Macken producer Charolais 554kg at £1100 and Beragh producer Belgian Blue 508kg at £1030.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £620 to £980 for a Charolais 4394kg, heifers sold from £550 to £775 for a Charolais 335kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer Charolais steer at £980, 378kg Charolais steer at £910, 379kg Charolais steer at £940, 330kg Charolais heifer at £735, 340kg Charolais heifer at £770, Lisbellaw producer 359kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £850, 309kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £810, 272kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £650, 319kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £840, Florencecourt producer 271kg Limousin bull at £730, 371kg Charolais bull at £910, 285kg Charolais bull at £770, 326kg Limousin bull at £680, 410kg Limousin bull at £830, 300kg Charolais steer at £750, 215kg Shorthorn heifer at £515, Derrylin producer 223kg Charolais heifer at £605, 292kg Limousin heifer at £615, 256kg Charolais bull at £695, 249kg Charolais heifer at £575, 385kg SIM bull at £850, 290kg Limousin heifer at £690, 258kg Limousin bull at £660, 337kg Charolais heifer at £725, Newtowbutler producer 279kg Limousin bull at £700kg 282kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £750, 264kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £595, 268kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £635 and Enniskillen producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £775, 330kg Charolais steer at £885, 248kg Charolais steer at £700, 304kg Hereford steer at £620, 340kg Charolais steer at £880.

CALVES

Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £360, Hereford bull at £260, Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £340, Kinawley producer Charolais heifer at £330, Enniskillen producer Simmental heifer at £305, Culkey producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Limousin bull at £235, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £255, Shorthorn bull at £240, Shorthorn heifer at £250 and Augher producer Shorthorn heifer at £250, Hereford bull at £250.

SUCKLER COWS

Springfield producer Charolais cow with bull at £1640 and Limousin cow with heifer at £1160.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to 198ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1330 and lighter weights sold from 189-220pk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £880.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 670kg at £1330, Charolais 640kg at £1245, Charolais 600kg at £1210, Tamalght producer Charolais 614kg at £1200, Charolais 570kg at £1130 and Flourencecourt producer Charolais 550kg at £1130.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 165ppk paid for a 700kg Charolais at £1145 and a top of at £1245.

Rosslea producer Charolais 800kg at £1245, Fintona producer Charolais 700kg at £1145, Garrison producer Charolais 760kg at £1115, Armagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1080 and Tempo producer Charolais 680kg at £990, Charolais 650kg at £900.