Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling £1240 to up £1390 per head

An entry of 1020 cattle at Thursday's sales met a buoyant trade in all rings with buyers present from all over the province.

In the bullock ring light weight selling from 215p to 243p for a Charolais 368kg at £895.

Medium weight selling for 210p to 243p for a Charolais 456kg at £1100.

Heavy lots selling from 190p to 223p for an Aberdeen Angus 556kg at £1240 and up to £1390 per head.

BULLOCKS

Knockaraven producer Charolais 368kg at £895, Kinawley producer Charolais 456kg at £1110, Kesh producer Charolais 442kg at £1070, Enniskillen producer Limousin 454kg at £1095, Charolais 496kg at £1155, Thompson's Bridge Charolais 486kg at £1165, Limousin 474kg at £1125, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 496kg Aberdeen Angus 556kg at £1240, Belleek producer Limousin 500kg at £1110, Garvary producer Charolais 510kg at £1120, Trillick producer Charolais 546kg at £1145, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus 524kg at £1110 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 698kg at £1390.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £680 to £1110 for a Charolais 483kg.

Heifers sold from £550 to £1100 for a Charolais 427kg.

Ruling prices: Belcoo producer 483kg Charolais steer at £1110, 410kg Hereford heifer at £900, 410kg Charolais steer at £930, 375kg Charolais steer at £910, 355kg Charolais steer at £940, Monea producer 352kg Charolais heifer at £840, 345kg Charolais heifer at £860, Kinawley producer 244kg Charolais bull at £700, 237kg Charolais bull at £680, 290kg Charolais heifer at £795, 313kg Limousin steer at £760, 215kg Charolais heifer at £590, 236kgCharolais heifer at £640, Belleek producer 311kg Charolais heifer at £780, 372kg Charolais steer at £900, 309kg Charolais steer at £820, Kesh producer 320kg Limousin bull at £765, 290kg Limousin bull at £755, 484kg Limousin bull at £1030, Garrison producer 281kg Charolais heifer at £750, 238kg Charolais heifer at £710, 322kg Charolais bull at £830, 370kg Charolais steer at £930, 400kg Charolais steer at £92, 296kg Charolais steer at £840, 287kg Charolais steer at £825, Edenery producer 292kg Charolais heifer at £735, 308kg Charolais heifer at £740, 248kg Charolais heifer at £700, 269kg Charolais heifer at £705, Enniskillen producer 394kg Charolais steer at £1000, 359kg Charolais heifer at £945, 309kg Charolais heifer at £805, 334kg Simmental heifer at £800, 371kg Charolais steer at £925 and Lisnaskea producer 288kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £695, 251kg Charolais bull at £705, 268kg Charolais bull at £735, 259kg Charolais bull at £720.

CALVES

Trillick producer Limousin heifer at £335, Limousin heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £305, Ballinamallard producer Hereford bull at £310, Florenceourt producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Garvary producer Limousin bull at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Springfield producer Charolais bull at £265, Friesian bull at £130 and Tempo producer Simmental heifer at £265.

SUCKLER COWS

Kinawley producer Shorthorn cow with bull at £1630, Maguiresbridge producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1510, Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1410, Macken producer Hereford cow with bull at £1270, Lisnaskea producer Hereford cow with bull at £1230, springing Simmental cow at £1100 and Monea producer Charolais cow with bull.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to 210ppk paid for a 615kg Charolais at £1290 and a top of at £1385.

Medium and light weights from 185-227ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £875.

Fintona producer Charolais 700kg at £1385, Charolais 680kg at £1320, Charolais 620kg at £1290, Enniskillen producer Charolais 700kg at £1380, Charolais 600kg at £1195, Charolais 575kg at £1170, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 590kg at £1225, Charolais 590kg at £1200, Tamlaght producer Charolais 600kg at £1220, Enniskillen producer Charolais 455kg at £1000, Coa producer Charolais 555kg at £1150, Charolais 500kg at £1065, Charolais 515kg at £1060, 470kg at £1000 and Flourencecourt producer Charolais 460kg at £1005, Charolais 400kg at £905, Charolais 380kg at £875.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 120-188ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1125 and a top of at £1280.

Omagh producer Charolais 710kg at £1225, Charolais 720kg at £1160, Derrylin producer Charolais 820kg at £1280, Kesh producer Charolais 698kg at £1185 and Trillick producer Charolais 600kg at £1125.