Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling from £1075 to up to £1480 per head

A tremendous trade Thursday’s sales with my buyers present.

In the bullock ring light weight selling from 210p to 253p for a Charolais 352kg at £890.

Medium weight selling for 200p to 237p for a Limousin 446kg at £1060.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 210p for a Charolais 512kg at £1075 and up to £1480 per head.

BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 352kg at £890, Charolais 356kg at £870, Charolais 754kg at £1350, Charolais 372kg at £885, Omagh producer Limousin 348kg at £845, HC 434kg at £1010, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 456kg at £1030, Brookeborough producer Charolais 804kg at £1485, Simmental 786kg at £1445, Charolais 784kg at £1400 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 650kg at £1250.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 620 to 885 for a Charolais 362kg, heifers sold from £500 to £925 for a Limousin 420kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 396kg Charolais bull at £865, 227kg Charolais bull at £640, 272kg Charolais bull at £700, 395kg Charolais bull at £890, 277kg Charolais heifer at £685, 219kg Limousin heifer at £510, 390kg Charolais bull at £885, 342kg Charolais heifer at £750, 311kg Charolais heifer at £750, 311kg Charolais heifer at £750, 309kg Charolais heifer at £765, 305kg Charolais heifer at £735, Garrison producer 251kg Charolais bull at £750, 277kg Charolais bull at £660, 185kg Charolais bull at £550, 350kg Charolais heifer at £845, 268kg Charolais heifer at £655, 310kg Charolais heifer at £725, Macken producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £700, 280kg Charolais heifer at £700, 240kg Charolais bull at £670, Dromore producer 420kg Limousin heifer at £925, 345kg Limousin heifer at £830, 380kg Limousin heifer at £870, 360kg Limousin heifer at £840, Derrylin producer 278kg Charolais heifer at £700, 261kg Charolais heifer at £725, 237kg Charolais heifer at £670, Kesh producer 330kg Charolais bull at £840, 221kg Charolais bull at £725, 270kg Charolais heifer at £660, 300kg Charolais bull at £820, Lisnaskea producer 272kg Charolais heifer at £670, 261kg Charolais steer at £690, 272kg Charolais steer at £675, 326kg Charolais steer at £805, Florencecourt producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £830, 335kg Charolais heifer at £770, 283kg Charolais heifer at £705, 340kg Limousin bull at £840 and Belleek producer 218kg Charolais heifer at £565, 240kg Charolais heifer at £590.

CALVES

Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Trillick producer Limousin bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £300, Springfield producer Charolais bull at £290, Charolais bull at £265, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £250, Irvinestown producer Hereford heifer at £250, Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225 and Derrylin producer Freisian bull at £100.

SUCKLER COWS

Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1590, Limousin cow with bull at £1310, Limousin cow with heifer at £1200, Tempo producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1415, heifer cow with bull at £1400, Clogher producer Simmental cow with bull at £1410, Fivemiletown producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1170, Kockarvern producer springing Belgian Blue cow at £1130 and Lisnaskea producer springing Blonde d’Aquitaine cow at £1050.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 204ppk paid for a 565kg Limousin at £1150, while medium weights sold from 189-212ppk paid for a 330kg Charolais at £700.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 580kg at £1180, Charolais 565kg at £1150, Charolais 560kg at £1125, Enniskillen producer Charolais 610kg at £1200, Charolais 265kg at £1115, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 530kg at £1075, Charolais 540kg at £1050 and Dungannon producer Charolais 575kg at £1175, Charolais 550kg at £1115.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 120-172ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1150.

Friesian cows from 70-123ppk paid for a 560kg at £690.

Derrylin producer Charolais 670kg at £1150, Garrison producer Charolais 630kg at £1060, Charolais 620kg at £1005, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 740kg at £1115, Charolais 616kg at £980, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1070, Florencecourt producer Charolais 750kg at £1125 and Garrison producer Charolais 680kg at £990.