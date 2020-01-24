Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling from £1160 and to up to £1420

Another superb of 1060 Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone bred cattle offered at Thursday's sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 215 to 272ppk for a Charolais 368kg at £1000, medium weights selling from 210-264ppk for a Charolais 408kg at £1080.

Heavy lots selling from 190 to 231ppk for a Charolais 502kg at £1160 and selling up to £1420.

Coa producer 368kg at £1000, Charolais 408kg at £1080, Charolais 448kg at £1140, Charolais 504kg at £1140, Garrison producer Charolais 338kg at £900, Kesh producer Charolais 356kg at £900, Charolais 442kg at £1090, Roscor producer Charolais 420kg at £1060, Enniskillen producer Charolais 452kg at £1120, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 366kg at £905, Omagh producer Charolais 502kg at £1160, Letterbreen producer Charolais 516kg at £1125, Tamlaght producer Aberdeen Angus 754kg at £1420 and Irvinestown producer at £1405.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1000 paid for a 365kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £600 to £950 for a 308kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 308kg Charolais heifer at £950, 326kg Charolais heifer at £950, 371kg Charolais bull at £955, 359kg Charolais bull at £965, 365kg Limousin heifer at £805, 282kg Limousin bull at £750, Enniskillen producer 308kg Limousin bull at £815, 246kg Limousin bull at £680, 305kg Charolais bull at £790, 338kg Limousin steer at £835, 466kg Limousin steer at £985, 400kg Limousin steer at £925, Kesh producer 405kg Simmental steer at £990, 290kg Charolais heifer at £670, 392kg Charolais heifer at £905, 355kg Limousin heifer at £750, Irvinestown producer 355kg Limousin bull at £885, 372kg Limousin bull at £925, 262kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £630, Garrison producer 269kg Limousin heifer at £680, 390kg Charolais steer at £940, 216kg Limousin heifer at £500, 378kg Charolais heifer at £830, 366kg Charolais heifer at £935, 350kg Charolais heifer at £935, 375kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £940, Belleek producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £725, Charolais heifer at £725, 340kg Charolais heifer at £815, 344kg Charolais heifer at £900, 257kg Charolais bull at £700, 318kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £960, Derrygonnelly producer 337kg Charolais heifer at £755, 385kg Charolais bull at £920, 293kg Charolais steer at £860 and Tempo producer 318kg Charolais steer at £850, 308kg Charolais steer at £850, 365kg Saler steer at £840, 306kg Limousin bull at £710.

CALVES

Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £350, Hereford bull at £300, Hereford heifer at £280, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £330, Hereford bull at £295, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford heifer at £310, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Ballinamallard producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £320, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280 and Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £132.

SUCKLER COWS

Belleek producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1620, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1560, Limousin cow with bull at £1500, Limousin cow with heifer at £1410, Kesh producer Simmental cow with bull at £1480, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1230, springing Saler cow with £1000, Newtownbutler producer springing Simmental heifer at £1430, springing Limousin cow at £1380, springing Shetland heifer at £1225 and Lisnaskea producer springing Belgian Blue heifer at £1090, springing Belgian Blue cow at £1050, springing Shetland heifer at £1030.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 215ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1140 and a top of at £1345.

Medium lightweights sold from 189-228ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais £1130.

Light weights from 200-238ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £950.

Boho producer Charolais 660kg at £1345, Charolais 600kg at £1200.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 191ppk paid for a 656kg Charolais at £1250 and a top of at £1675.

Friesian cows from 670-138ppk paid for a 588kg at £810.

Kesh producer Charolais 978kg at £1675, Charolais 770kg at £1260, Irvinestown producer Charolais 780kg at £1340 and Monea producer Charolais 770kg at £1265.