Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling to up £1455 per head

A similar entry to last week at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 210p to 255p for a Limousin 360kg at £920.

Mediumweight selling for 205p to 228p for a Charolais 424kg at £970.

Heavy lots selling from 190p to 217p for a Limousin 512kg at £1115 and up to £1455 per head.

BULLOCKS

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 360kg at £920, Charolais 362kg at £865, Charolais 424kg at £970, Omagh producer Charolais 448kg at £950, Charolais 534kg at £1130, Rosslea producer Charolais 396kg at £890, Kesh producer Charolais 392kg at £870, Enniskillen produer Limousin 512kg at £1115, Derrylin producer Charolais 740kg at £1420, Brookeborough producer Charolais 740kg at £1440, Simmental 714kg at £1360, Limousin 702kg at £1320 and Dungannon producer Charolais 762kg at £1400.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £600 to £990 paid for a 405kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £855 paid for a 366kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 405kg Charolais steer at £900, 376kg Limousin steer at £900, 346kg Charolais heifer at £765, 318kg Charolais heifer at £760, Rosslea producer 366kg Charolais heifer at £855, 340kg Charolais heifer at £765, 392kg Charolais steer at £905, 415kg Charolais steer at £980, Enniskillen producer 233kg Charolais bull at £720, 257kg Limousin bull at £710, 245kg Limousin bull at £700, 240kg Limousin bull at £730, 233kg Charolais bull at £720, 257kg at £710, 745kg Limousin bull at £700, 237kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £540, 289kg Belgian Blue bull at £785

Lisnaskea producer 195kg Charolais heifer at £470, 185kg Charolais bull at £505, 308kg Charolais bull at £745, 256kg Charolais bull at £690, 266g Charolais heifer at £620, 248kg Charolais heifer at £625, Letterbreen producer 241kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £550, 235kg Charolais heifer at £535, 223kg Charolais bull at £560, Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin bull at £740, 342kg Limousin bull at £710, 273kg Limousin bull at £680, Florencecourt producer 307kg Limousin bull at £780, 290kg Limousin bull at £730, 297kg Limousin heifer at £705.50, Belleek producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £770, 306kg Charolais heifer at £710, 219kg Limousin heifer at £505, Kinawley producer 410kg Charolais heifer at £865, 300kg Limousin bull at £730, 232kg Limousin bull at £690, 206kg Limousin heifer at £500 and Derrygonnelly producer 202kg Charolais heifer at £605, 188kg Charolais heifer at £510, 258kg Charolais bull at £730.

CALVES

Rosslea producer Charolais bull at £475, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Friesian bull at £115, Friesian bull at £90, Friesian bull at £85, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £325, Belgian Blue bull at £280, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Killdeas producer Charolais bull at £290, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £280 and Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Aberdeen Angus bull at £230.

SUCKLER COWS

Fivemiletown producer Charolais cow with bull at £1600, springing Limousin heifer at £1100, springing Charolais heifer at £1360, Kinawley producer Charolais cow with bull at £1400, Newtownbutler producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1370, Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1140, Lisbellaw producer Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1280 and Brookeborough producer springing Charolais heifer at £1180.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 208ppk paid for a 515kg Charolais at £1070 and light weights from 189-210ppk for a 420kg Charolais at £895.

Enniskillen producer Limousin 700kg at £1270, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 600kg at £1090, Charolais 510kg at £1000 and Fivemiletown producer Charolais 515kg at £1070, Charolais 500kg at £1010.

Fat cows

Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1160, Charolais 670kg at £1080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1140, Charolais 680kg at £1025, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 740kg at £1090 and Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1060.