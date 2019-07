Enniskillen Mart: Suckler cows sells to £1,550

A good entry of cattle on offer at Thursday's sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 200 to 235ppk for a Charolais 382kg at £780, medium weights selling from 190-230ppk for a Charolais 450kg at £1,035, heavy lots selling from 185 to 207ppk for a Aberdeen Angus 580kg at £1,200.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £925 paid for a 368kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £810 for a 365kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 365kg Charolais heifer at £810, 225kg Limousin bull at £610, 289kg Charolais heifer at £685, Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £735, 291kg Charolais heifer at £670, 233kg Charolais heifer at £535, 265kg Charolais steer at £825, 302kg Charolais heifer at £690, 242kg Charolais steer at £840, Tempo producer 281kg Charolais steer at £835, 375kg Charolais bull at £840, 327kg Saler bull at £790, 259kg Charolais bull at £640, 368kg Charolais steer at £925, 338kg Limousin steer at £830, 376kg Charolais heifer at £750, 342kg Charolais heifer at £720, Florencecourt producer 230kg Simmental heiferat £610, 237kg Simmental heifer at £560, 246kg Simmental heifer at £625, Derrygonnelly producer 306kg Charolais heifer at £745,333kg Simmental heifer at £690, 219kg Limousin heifer at £505, Enniskillen producer 364kg Charolais steer at £900, 325kg Hereford steer at £665, 305kg Charolais heifer at £650, Kinawley producer 355g Charolais heifer at £755, 287kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £630, 267kg Charolais bull at £700, 357kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £740, Macken producer 329kg Limousin steer at £775 and Bellanaleck producer 399kg Charolais bull at £920, 520kg Charolais bull at £970, 445kg Charolais bull at £880.

CALVES

(5-6 weeks)

Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £480, Rosslea producer Hereford bull at £465 and Garvary producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £425.

(2-3 weeks)

Garvary producer Charolais bull at £385, Charolais bull at £340, Hereford bull at £325, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £380, Belgian Blue bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull at £340, Simmental heifer at £290, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290, Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315 and Newtownbutler producer Limousin heifer at £340.

SUCKLER COWS

Kesh producer Shetland cow with bull at £1,550, Derrylin producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,440, Kesh producer Shetland cow with bull at £1,220, springing Shetland cow at £1,220, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,460, springing Limousin heifer at £1,450, Omagh producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,460 and Florencecourt producer Shetland bull at £1,300.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 205ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £985, medium and lightweights sold from 189-218ppk paid for a 464kg Charolais at £1,015.

Tamlaght producer Charolais 495kg at £1,000, Charolais 480kg at £985, Enniskillen producer Charolais 470kg at £985, Charolais 470kg at £950, Kesh producer Charolais 450kg at £980 and Macken producer Charolais 460kg at £910.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 170ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,020 and lighter weights from 120-176ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £890.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 790kg at £1,090, Boho producer Charolais 740kg at £1,005, Irvinestown producer Charolais 508kg at £890, Ennskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £940 and Kesh producer Charolais 620kg at £920.