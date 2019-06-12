Enter now for Ulster Schools’ Derby

A final reminder that entries for this year’s Ulster Schools’ Derby close on Friday, June 14.

The competition, organised by Glenlola Collegiate, will be held at Gransha Equestrian Centre on Thursday, June 20.

Entries will be taken from any full-time student under the age of 19, and there will be classes for primary school pupils as well as a Newcomer, Novice and Open competition for students in secondary schools’ and further education colleges.

Prizes, including rugs for first place individuals and teams, have been kindly sponsored by Autokleen, Spar (Rathmore Road, Bangor), Brewin Dolphin (Belfast) and U-Hire NI (Ltd). Rosettes have once again been sponsored by Jim Devonport Butchers (Donaghadee) whilst hampers, kindly donated by Botanica, will be awarded to the winner of tack and turnout in each class.

As this event is a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, Botanica have also provided a hamper which will be awarded to the competitor who raises the most sponsorship money.

Catering will be available. Please remember to leave your dogs at home.

Further details can also be found on the School website www.glenlola.net and entry forms should be emailed to jhughes667@c2kni.net.