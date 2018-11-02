Enterprise Week to host rural business seminar

‘Diversify your Rural business’ is the latest event in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s (ABC Council) 2018 Enterprise Week.

Taking place on Tuesday 13 November in the Old Courthouse, Markethill, the free event will inform and guide entrepreneurs who have a business idea linked to the rural community and want to know how to go about setting plans in motion.

Ulster Farmers’ Union President Ivor Ferguson will be one of the guest speakers along with Bank of Ireland’s NI Agri Manager Richard Primrose. Julianne Morton from Sinton’s at the Bridge in Scarva will give a small presentation on how their restaurant received funding from SOAR and how it helped them develop the business.

SOAR (ABC) is a Local Action Group that works with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to deliver Priority 6 LEADER Schemes of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme (NIRDP) 2014-20 in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area. SOAR (ABC) have a budget of £8.02 million to administer the strategic objectives set out in the Local Rural Development Strategy and provides various grants.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty, commented: “Perfect for new entrepreneurs, start-ups, potential exporters and established firms seeking growth opportunities, Enterprise Week will provide easy access to funders, advisors and support programmes as well as showcasing local success stories. What’s more the week-long programme provides an excellent opportunity for networking, so I would encourage all local businesses to come along and be part of it.”

Sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Enterprise Week will run from 12 to 16 November and will see a total of 14 free events take place across the borough. Aimed at the whole business community it will include a range of inspirational and informative events, demonstrating ABC Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing the local economy.

Local enterprise agencies, including CIDO Ltd, Banbridge District Enterprise Ltd, Mayfair Business Centre, Armagh Business Centre and Brownlow Ltd will be hosting drop-in clinics and offering advice and guidance on programmes which help turn business ideas into reality.

‘Diversify your Rural Business’ will take place from 7.30pm until 10.00pm in the Courthouse, Markethill with refreshments provided.

With booking essential, please register your place by visiting abcenterpriseweektickets2018.eventbrite.co.uk.

For details on all the events featured in this year’s Enterprise Week and to download the brochure visit https://armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/enterprise-week-2018

The Global Entrepreneurship Week debate can be followed on Facebook and Twitter #GEW2018 and #ABCEW18.