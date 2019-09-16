Entries invited for Dungannon Simmental sale on October 25

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is inviting entries for its autumn show and sale at Dungannon on Friday 25th October.

Entry forms and schedules have been posted to club members.

Club chairman Conrad Fegan said: ”Entries close on Friday 13th September. This is a Northern Ireland Simmental Club sale, and although a herd health declaration is not required, breeders are reminded that bulls and females must be tested and vaccinated for BVD.”

Anyone interested in becoming a club member should contact secretary Robin Boyd tel: 07799 346784.

Sale enquiries to Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727.