Entries invited for SUPER-G contest

SUPER-G is a European project which involves 20 organisations in 14 different European countries aiming to develop sustainable permanent grassland systems that will be effective in optimising productivity, whilst supporting biodiversity.

SUPER-G are running a photo competition to collect photographs of the different grassland farming systems that are located in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

To enter the competition, upload your photographs at www.super-g.eu/2019-photo-competition.

Photographs must fit into any of the following categories;

1. Wildlife and biodiversity,

2. Cultural values of grasslands

3. Farmlands, outdoor farming activities

4. Outdoor recreation on grasslands

5. Risks and threats to grasslands.

The photos will be judged based on the relevance – how well a grassland system is described, the representation of one of the above categories, the aesthetic value of the photo and the spirit, wittiness and sparkle of the title and description of the photograph.

The closing date for entries is January 31, 2020, and the winning authors of the photographs will be invited to the SUPER-G annual meeting in Slovenia in June 2020.

Terms and conditions can be found at www.super-g.eu/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Photo_competition_Guidance_Terms-and-Conditions.

For more information or queries please contact Nicola Annett at AgriSearch on nicola@agrisearch.org.

Further information is also available on the AgriSearch website: www.agrisearch.org