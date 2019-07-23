Entries now open for Limousin competition

The N.I. Limousin Cattle Club would like to invite Commercial herds using Limousin bulls and genetics to take part in their 2019 Suckler Herd Competition.

All herds must have a pedigree Limousin stock bull or be predominantly using Limousin AI within their herds.

This year’s competition will be sponsored by Animax and judged by Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone. Chris is keen to get judging underway week beginning Monday 12 August to ensure all judging is completed before the Limousin suckled calf shows and sales commence at the end of September at the following marts Amoy, Ballymena, Camlough, Clogher, Dungannon, Enniskillen, Hilltown, Keady, Markethill and Swatragh.

The Club will award the top three competitors in the following two herd groups: Small Herd, up to 50, suckler cows and Large Herd, 50 + suckler cows. Plaques and Animax products will also be presented to 1st, 2nd and 3rd for the following categories; Best Young Heifer, Best Young Bull, Best Group of Calves and Best Stock Bull.

Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the club’s Annual Prize Giving and Dinner Dance on Saturday, 23 November 2019 in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.

This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight and reward these herds and organisers look forward to seeing some of the best local commercial Limousin herds across Northern Ireland.

Entry forms are available from the Club Secretary Shirley Fleming by email at nilimousincattleclub@gmail.com or telephone 07881435042.

The entry fee will be £20 and entries will close on Friday 2 August 2019.