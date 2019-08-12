Entries of cattle continue to rise at Enniskillen Mart

Enniskillen Mart
Entries of cattle continued to rise at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 220p to 244p for a Charolais 360kg at £875.

Medium weights selling for 215p to 238p for a Charolais 420kg at £1,000.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 208p for a Charolais 508kg at £1,060 and up to £1,320 per head.

BULLOCKS: Enniskillen producer Charolais 360kg at £875, Charolais 370kg at £875, Charolais 418kg at £955, Lisburn producer Charolais 420kg at £1,000, Charolais 444kg at £1,040, Charolais 468kg at £1,085, Limousin 534kg at £1,110, Derrylin producer Charolais 432kg at £985 and Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 508kg at £1,060.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £920 for a Charolais 335kg at £920, heifers sold from £550 to £860 for a Charolais 352kg at £860

Ruling prices

Bullocks: Fivemiletown producer Charolais 355kg at £920, Charolais 374kg at £880, Tempo producer Charolais 379kg at £875, Charolais 334kg at £840, Lisnaskea producer Limousin 386kg at £855, Derrylin producer Limousin 382kg at £855, Charolais 366kg at £845, Kesh producer Charolais 351kg at £850 and Letterbreen producer 368kg at £850.

Heifers: Derrylin producer Charolais 352kg at £860, Belcoo producer Charolais 395kg at £835, Charolais 347kg at £810 and Belleek producer Charolais 321kg at £780.

CALVES

Culkey producer Charolais bull at £440, Derryargon producer Charolais bull at £425, Garvary producer Charolais bull at £400, Belgian Blue bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345, Belcoo producer Charolais bull at £390, Lisnaskea producer Limousin bull at £330, Tattymore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Augher producer Hereford bull at £315, Hereford bull at £325, Hereford bull at £330, Hereford bull at £295 and Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £275, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260.

SUCKLER COWS: Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £1,560, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,440, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,410, Newtownbutler producer Simmental cow with bull calf at £1,350, Newtownutler producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf at £1,340, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £1,220, Brookeborough producer Hereford cow with heifer calf at £1,200, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,300, Brookeborough producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,270, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,150, Lisnaskea producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,180 and Tamlaght producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,110.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1,120, while medium and light weights sold from 189-210ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £890.

Derrylin producer Charolais 560kg at £1,120, Charolais 560kg at £1,100, Enniskillen producer Charolais 562kg at £1,105, Rosslea producer Charolais 610kg at £1,155, Charolais 590kg at £1,145 and Omagh producer Charolais 500kg at £985, Charolais 460kg at £900.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 183ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £950 and a top of at £1,260, lighter lots from 109-190ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £820, Friesian cows from 72-128ppk paid for a 640kg at £825.