Entries of cattle continue to rise at Enniskillen Mart

Entries of cattle continued to rise at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 220p to 244p for a Charolais 360kg at £875.

Medium weights selling for 215p to 238p for a Charolais 420kg at £1,000.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 208p for a Charolais 508kg at £1,060 and up to £1,320 per head.

BULLOCKS: Enniskillen producer Charolais 360kg at £875, Charolais 370kg at £875, Charolais 418kg at £955, Lisburn producer Charolais 420kg at £1,000, Charolais 444kg at £1,040, Charolais 468kg at £1,085, Limousin 534kg at £1,110, Derrylin producer Charolais 432kg at £985 and Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 508kg at £1,060.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £920 for a Charolais 335kg at £920, heifers sold from £550 to £860 for a Charolais 352kg at £860

Ruling prices

Bullocks: Fivemiletown producer Charolais 355kg at £920, Charolais 374kg at £880, Tempo producer Charolais 379kg at £875, Charolais 334kg at £840, Lisnaskea producer Limousin 386kg at £855, Derrylin producer Limousin 382kg at £855, Charolais 366kg at £845, Kesh producer Charolais 351kg at £850 and Letterbreen producer 368kg at £850.

Heifers: Derrylin producer Charolais 352kg at £860, Belcoo producer Charolais 395kg at £835, Charolais 347kg at £810 and Belleek producer Charolais 321kg at £780.

CALVES

Culkey producer Charolais bull at £440, Derryargon producer Charolais bull at £425, Garvary producer Charolais bull at £400, Belgian Blue bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345, Belcoo producer Charolais bull at £390, Lisnaskea producer Limousin bull at £330, Tattymore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Augher producer Hereford bull at £315, Hereford bull at £325, Hereford bull at £330, Hereford bull at £295 and Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £275, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260.

SUCKLER COWS: Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £1,560, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,440, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,410, Newtownbutler producer Simmental cow with bull calf at £1,350, Newtownutler producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf at £1,340, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £1,220, Brookeborough producer Hereford cow with heifer calf at £1,200, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,300, Brookeborough producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,270, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,150, Lisnaskea producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,180 and Tamlaght producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,110.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1,120, while medium and light weights sold from 189-210ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £890.

Derrylin producer Charolais 560kg at £1,120, Charolais 560kg at £1,100, Enniskillen producer Charolais 562kg at £1,105, Rosslea producer Charolais 610kg at £1,155, Charolais 590kg at £1,145 and Omagh producer Charolais 500kg at £985, Charolais 460kg at £900.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 183ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £950 and a top of at £1,260, lighter lots from 109-190ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £820, Friesian cows from 72-128ppk paid for a 640kg at £825.