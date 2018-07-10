Entries open for herd competition

Bank of Ireland have very kindly agreed to continue their sponsorship of the Limousin Pedigree Herd Competition for 2018.

The competition is open to all NI Limousin Cattle Club members and will be judged this year by David Crosier from the Sedgemoor Herd, Somerset, England.

Judging will take place between 6th and 10th of August and entry forms and competition rules have been sent to Club members.

Further entry forms are available by contacting the Secretary on 07881435042 or emailing nilimousincattleclub@gmail.com. Closing date for entries is Friday 13 July.

Herds gaining the highest number of points will be declared the Best Large, Medium, Small or Ex Small Limousin Herd of the Year.

Prizes will also be awarded in the following categories;

q Best Group of Calves born in the year of the competition

q Best Group of Calves born in the year of the competition, by a Stock Bull

q Best Cow Family - to include mother, daughters, and granddaughters

q Best Young Bull born in the year before the year of the competition

q Best Young Bull born in the year of the competition

q Best Home Bred Heifer under two-year-old by 31 August in the year of the Competition

q Best Home Bred Heifer under one-year old by 31 August in the year of the Competition

q Best Stock Bull

q Best Newcomer

Announcement of results and presentation of awards will take place at the club’s annual prize giving and dinner in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry on Saturday 3 November 2018.

Other summer events for NI Limousin Cattle Club Members include the NI Limousin Championship at Randox Antrim Show on Saturday 28 July 2017.

Entry forms are available online at https://www.randoxantrimshow.com/classes/cattle/. Entries for this event will close on 14 July.

The Club’s annual Limousin Female Sale (Haltered & Unhaltered) will be held on Monday, 27 August 2018 at Hilltown Mart, Hilltown, Co Down.

If you haven’t received your entry form, please contact the club secretary. Entries will close on 13 July 2018.