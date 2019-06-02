Entries open for Saintfield Show

This year the Saintfield Show Committee welcomed their supporters and sponsors to the launch night at Rockmount Golf Club.

The show will take place on Saturday 15th June at Glenbrook Farm by kind permission of the Lawson family.

This is the second year that the show has been held at this venue. Glenbrook Farm was the former home of the late Mr A Terence Robinson – doyen of Coca Cola in Ireland and renowned Charolais sheep and Limousin cattle breeder. In 1993 Peter and Frances Lawson identified Glenbrook as the ideal location to bring up their young family and develop their farming and conservation interests. The farm is on the Lough Road, set in the middle of the County Down rolling drumlins and just five miles from Lisburn City centre. Glenbrook has developed over the years with various conservation initiatives focused on wetland habitats and native woodland corridors. The farm won the Ulster Grassland Conservation Prize in 2000. Recently a significant fencing project has been completed creating riparian habitat buffers. Glenbrook is managed in conjunction with the Lawson’s other commercial farming interests elsewhere in NI and Scotland.

In 2014 the Glenbrook Pedigree Hampshire Down flock was formed with foundation stock coming from the Farm Manager Sea Doyle’s Loughbrae flock. The flock is Signet recorded and selects ewes with good growth index and high fecundity to ultimately produce stock for both pedigree and commercial breeders. A.I. is used to produce a tight lambing period and easy lambing is a core value of the Enterprise. Glenbrook Hampshires have been supplied to breeders throughout GB and Ireland with stock also exported to Europe. The flock is Scrapie monitored and Farm Quality Assured.

Sheep Section

The Sheep Section at the show continues to grow from strength to strength. For 2019 the Show Society have increased the prize money in all the breed classes. There is also a £100 prize fund for the Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion.

This has been possible thanks to the sponsorship of the following: Dawson Wam Ltd, United Feeds, Freeburn Farm Feeds, Tim Martin and Co. Estate Agents, Danske Bank, Martin Hanna Partners Ltd, Reids Feeds, Railway Auto Breakers, Bowsie Partnership Architects, N.I. Texel Breeders Club, Late & Early Self Catering Cottage and P.Turley and Sons.

Saintfield Show are pleased to welcome the Beltex breed to the forthcoming show for the first time. The five classes for Beltex will be judged by Martina McNeill.

Also a first for 2019, Saintfield Show have included a class for a pair of butcher’s lambs, which will be judged in the pen.

A number of qualifiers will also be held at the show and these include the Danske Bank/Nisa Sheep Championship, The Northern Ireland Continental Sheep Final Qualifier and The Cydectin Young Handler Sheep Qualifier.

Saintfield Show has traditionally had one of the largest classes for Young Handlers. For the first time the 2019 show will have a Cup for best 8-11 year old and a Cup for the best 12-16 year old. Both Cups kindly donated by Newport Collections. There is also a prize fund of £60 for Young Handlers kindly sponsored by Late & Early Self Catering Cottage. For any enquiries regarding the schedule contact David 07791741143.

GOAT SECTION

The popular goat section will be judged this year by Mark Gilmore from Newtownards, with 10 classes for many different breeds.

For 2019 the Show Society have increased the prize money in all breed classes. There is also a new cup for the champion goat kindly donated by Newport Collections.

PYGMY GOAT SECTION

Saintfield Show are glad to welcome the Pygmy Goats back to the show for 2019. This section will be run by the Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club.

The judge this year is Nicky Haynes, Comber. Margaret and Jim McCauley from the N.I. Pygmy Goat Club have sponsored the Overall Champion, with Little Gems Pygmy Goats sponsoring the reserve champion.

2019 Show

As always there will be the usual agricultural showing classes for sheep, pigs, cattle and poultry.

There will be equestrian classes for Working Hunter, Ridden Hunter, Show jumping, Ponies, Donkeys and Heavy Horses. New Home Industries classes have been added, and there will be a wide variety of craft and trade stands. New attractions this year include a vintage display along with ex military vehicles. Baillies Mills Accordion band have kindly agreed to play during the day and there will be the usual attractions for kids including a free petting farm, reptile exhibit, bouncy castles and rides.

Entry costs are £10 per adult and parking and under 16s are free.

All schedules and entry forms can be downloaded from the show website saintfieldshow.co.uk and the closing date for entries is 8th June. For any general enquiries please contact the show secretary Alison Cleland on 07821 588390 or email secretary@saintfieldshow.co.uk