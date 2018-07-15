Entries sought for annual Beltex cross-bred sheep carcass competition

Entries are now being sought for the annual Beltex cross-bred sheep carcass competition.

Organised by the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club this year’s competition is gearing up to be bigger than ever with a total prize fund in excess of £550!

Entries are now being sought for the annual Beltex Cross-bred Sheep Carcass Competition organised by the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club. This year's competition has a prize fund in excess of �550.

Taking place at Dunbia’s premises in Dungannon on Friday, 27th July the competition is being sponsored by Dunbia, AB Europe, Provita and the Beltex Sheep Society.

As well as a pairs competition a cash prize is being offered for the best individual carcass on the day.

“Entrants pair the lambs live before weigh in and all lambs entered should be in the usual processor spec of 16-21kg deadweight,” explained competition organiser, Colin Barnes.

The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club is hoping for a good entry and an invitation has been extended to farmers, members of Young Farmers Clubs and producers who would like to view the carcasses following the competition.

“The competition is a very worthwhile exercise for those wishing to hone their skills in live sheep and carcass judging,” added Colin. “It has grown year-on-year and we are hoping that trend will continue with the 2018 event.”

For further information or to enter the competition contact Colin Barnes via email, colin_a_barnes@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 07811 556673.