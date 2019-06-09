Entry date is looming for show

Members of the Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club are reminded that entries for its inaugural National Show must be submitted on or before Friday, 14th June.

The one-day event has attracted a prize fund in excess of £4,000, and will be staged in conjunction with the 179th Omagh Show on Saturday, 6th July.

Judging will commence at 9.00am sharp. Officiating in the judging ring will be breed society president Michael Barlow from Lancashire.

Club chairman Conrad Fegan said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the numerous local and agricultural businesses that have pledged their support for our first-ever National Show. We are also grateful to our principal sponsor Danske Bank, who has a long association with the Northern Ireland Simmental Club.”

Entry forms and schedules can be downloaded from Tyrone Farming Society’s website: www.tyronefarmingsociety.co.uk. The entry fee is £10 per entry per class, and all completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant fees, and returned to the show office on or before Friday, 14th June

Alternatively, contact the show office on tel: 028 8224 2500. Late entries will not be accepted.