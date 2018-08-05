Entry date looming for dairy calf show

Budding showmen and women are reminded that entry forms for the 16th annual dairy calf show must be submitted this weekend.

The multi-breed event is inviting entries from young Holstein and Ayrshire cattle enthusiasts. The closing date for entries is Saturday 4th August.

Commencing at 10am on Saturday 18th August at Ballymena Mart, the calf show is staging classes for novice and experienced showmanship competitors, as well as a large number of classes for heifer calves from each breed.

New to this year’s Holstein schedule is a class for red and white heifer calves under sixteen-months-old.

The Ayrshire section will be judged by Welshman Philip Mattinson, while the Holstein classes will come under scrutiny from Claire Swale of Heavenly Genetics.

A spokesman for the organising committee said: “This show is the highlight of the year for young Holstein and Ayrshire breeders, and will attract competitors from all over the country.

“We are indebted to our sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible.”

John Thompson and Sons Ltd is continuing with its sponsorship of the Holstein calf classes; while World Wide Sires has agreed to support the Holstein showmanship classes this year. Alan Armstrong from Western Farm Enterprises is sponsoring the exhibitor-bred championship awards.

United Feeds has confirmed its continued sponsorship of the Ayrshire calf classes; while Pat O’Boyle from OB Construction is providing financial backing for the showmanship classes.

Farm Wardrobe is providing embroidered jackets for the winners in both sections.

The fee for all calf and showmanship classes is £10 per entry. Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant entry fees.

The Holstein schedule and entry forms can be downloaded from the Holstein NI website: www.holstein-ni.co.uk. Alternatively contact secretary Heather Martin on mobile 07845 055576.

Copies of the Ayrshire schedule and entry forms are available from club secretary Jayne McConnell, contact 07734 231802.