Entry date looming for dairy calf show

Budding showmen and women are reminded that entry forms for the 17th annual dairy calf show must be submitted next weekend.

The multi-breed event is inviting entries from young Holstein, Ayrshire and Jersey cattle enthusiasts. The closing date for entries is Saturday 17th August.

Commencing at 10am on Saturday 7th September at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the calf show is staging classes for novice and experienced showmanship competitors, as well as a large number of classes for heifer calves from each breed. The Holstein schedule includes a class for red and white heifer calves born on or after 1st April 2018.

The Ayrshire section will be judged by Welshman Euan Thomas, while the Holstein classes will come under scrutiny from Rory Timlin, Atlantic Way Herd, based at Ballina, County Mayo.

A spokesman for the organising committee said: “This show is the highlight of the year for young dairy cattle enthusiasts, and will attract competitors from all over the country.

“We are indebted to our sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible.”

Exhibitors are advised to bring their own straw bedding.

The fee for all calf and showmanship classes is £10 per entry. Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant entry fees.

The Holstein schedule and entry forms can be downloaded from the Holstein NI website: www.holstein-ni.co.uk. Alternatively contact secretary Heather Martin on mobile 07845 055576.

Copies of the Ayrshire schedule and entry forms are available from club secretary Jayne McConnell, contact 07734 231802.