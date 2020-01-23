Environmental Farming BDG Scheme

CAFRE are launching a new type of Business Development Group (BDG) offering, writes Bryan Irvine, Senior Agri-Environment Technologist, Greenmount Campus, CAFRE.

This will be an opportunity for farmers to focus on an increasingly important side of their farm business – environmental farming. Groups will look at the environmental solutions that farming can provide for biodiversity, water quality, carbon and air quality.

A wide range of topics will include habitat creation and enhancement, uplands grazing management, field boundary renovation and maintenance, farm birds, wildlife and pollinators, nutrient management planning to increase efficiency, ammonia mitigation strategies, soil health and maximising carbon sequestration. Agri-environment schemes and their compliance will also be covered.

Activities in an Environmental Farming BDG will include on-farm meetings, projects and demonstrations and will provide an opportunity for you to meet with like-minded farmers interested in farming and conservation in your locality. A dedicated CAFRE agri-environment adviser will be available to assist participants and help guide the group discussion.

Group members will have the opportunity to measure their environmental achievements and develop conservation /environmental plans appropriate to their land type specifically for their farm. These groups will also be of great help to participants to understand and help their compliance across the wide range of environmental requirements, including their Environmental Farming Scheme agreements.

The Business Development Groups scheme is open for applications until Friday 24 January 2020 at 4pm.

To apply on-line visit the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk/business-development-groups/ or visit your DAERA Direct office where you can apply on-line with assistance. For additional information or any queries you have in relation to the scheme please e-mail kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk or telephone 028 9442 6790.