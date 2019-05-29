CAFRE is hosting an equine laminitis seminar on Friday, June 14, at Enniskillen Campus.

Industry professionals will review current laminitis theory and research, and demonstrate the changes that occur within the hoof with the aid of x-rays and venograms. Treatment and management options will also be discussed.

This seminar is aimed at anyone involved in caring for, managing or treating horses including horse owners, vets, farriers, nutritionists and instructors/coaches. Practical information will be provided regarding how to manage this debilitating condition. The seminar is a CPD event for Veterinary Council of Ireland registered vets and vet nurses.

The seminar will run from 10.00am until 5.30pm and will be delivered by the following industry professionals:

l Sean Rooney - Equine veterinarian (BVSc MRCVS) Sean owns Rooney Equine, an equine clinic that offers a 24 hour ambulatory service, based in Newcastle, Co. Down.

l Quirine Tettelaar - Equine veterinarian (MVetMed MRCVS) and certified farrier AFA (CF), Quirine is the owner of Manor Equine Vets Ltd based in Co. Down.

l Martin Payne AWCF & Paul Duddy AWCF (Associateship of the Worshipful Company of Farriers which focuses on corrective farriery) will review laminitic cases and demonstrate the techniques that are available to the farrier when dealing with acute and chronic cases.

The cost of the seminar is £45 per person including a light lunch and refreshments. Places are limited due to the practical nature of the event.

Online registration is required prior to the seminar and closes on Monday, June 10, 2019: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/