Euro Auctions ‘ex rental’ plant and machinery auction to be held at Leeds site

Euro Auctions, the UK’s largest auctioneers of construction machinery and industrial equipment, announces a special unreserved one day sale of ex-rental construction plant, machinery, access equipment and small tools.

Well known for one-day ex rental sales, Euro Auctions is proud to announce on the July 17 at its flagship auction site in Leeds, with over 1,200 lots of three to five years old ex-rental construction plant, machinery, access equipment and small tools, will go under the hammer in an un-reserved sale, and everything will be sold on the day.

The sale will present a wide range of good, well maintained and serviced equipment from several rental companies including A-Plant and Charles Wilson Engineering, that will include: excavators, breakers, mixers, dumpers, compressors, access equipment, power generators, loaders, mini diggers, rollers, compressors, plus many other popular items of equipment. For anyone looking for well maintained multiples of top quality tools and equipment this is an ideal opportunity to view a truly extensive range of stock in one place, at one time, during one sale, on one day.

All lots will go under the hammer.

The following multiple inventory presents an ideal opportunity for contractors to restock, or dealers to purchase multiples for sale or export.

The sale will take place at the Euro Auctions sale site at Kellington, near Leeds, UK, on July 17, 2019.

Notable lots and multiples will include: 100 mini digger, 20 excavators, 110 compressors, 60 telehandlers, 125 access platforms, 30 rollers, 120 generators and 60 dumpers .

“Euro Auctions ex-rental sales are hugely popular with buyers and are invariably part of an overall re-investment programme and fleet renewal by plant operators in the UK. We are delighted that A-Plant has again instructed Euro Auctions to manage and host this sale,” commented David Betts, of Euro Auctions.

“We believe this sale will surpass previous auctions, with A-Plant. At the last sale there was massive interest from the industry and we are expecting no difference on July 17. We also welcome Charles Wilson, and Euro Auctions will be marketing this sale on a global basis and will be expecting good internet activity.”

A sale catalogue will be posted on the Euro Auctions website in due course.

Bidding options include: Onsite - in person at the auction site. Online - via Euro Auctions Free Internet Bidding Service. By placing an absentee bid.

To bid on any lot, a bidder number is required. In order to obtain the bidder number you must first register for this auction.

Sale address - Euro Auctions, Roall Lane, Kellington, near Goole, Leeds, DN14 0NY.

For more information on this or any of the other auction sites operated by Euro Auctions, visit www.euroauctions.com or contact Euro Auctions on 0044 (0) 2882 898262.