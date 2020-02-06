Euro Auctions proves it is the number auction site in Europe as the first sale of 2020 is a ‘monster’

Euro Auctions, record breaking auctioneers of industrial plant, construction and agricultural machinery, starts 2020 with a bang and a sale that sees over 5,200 lots go over the new sales ramp at Euro Auctions, at the largest machinery and equipment auction held anywhere in Europe.

Euro Auctions proved this week that it is the number one sale site in Europe with the largest sale in its history as the 5,300 plus lots ran over the new ramp at the all new facility in Kellington, just outside Leeds, in Yorkshire, England. Running over three days on 29th, 30th and 31st January, Europe’s largest regular auction of industrial plant, construction and agricultural machinery, Euro Auctions presented the new sales ramp to an enthusiastic audience with a new year hammer total of £42,782,915.

5,300 lots, a hammer of £47.8 million, of which 71% was sold online. 4,265 buyers registered for the sale, of which 25% were first time registrations, showing how sale after sale new buyers are gravitating to Euro Auctions sales.

Of those first time registrations, 40% of this first-time registration placed a bid, and 30% made a first-time purchase.

This sale saw bidders and buyers from every continent, with the top buyers by country coming from, the UK, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Romania, Netherlands and Spain, countries that have been buying more equipment over recent sales.

Concerns about Brexit did not seem to worry buyers and sellers attending the sale on the day, with over 2,500 attending on each of the three days.

Bidder numbers for this sale were up on the previous sale in January 2019 by 70%.

With a total of 4,265 bidders making the three-day sale brisk and lively, with 1,225 floor bidders over the course of the sale, with 71% of online bidders, totalling a whopping 60% of bid place via the internet, the highest figure yet for a Euro Auctions, Leeds sale.

The home European market was the most active, with bids from Europe successfully securing 95% of the catalogue, and the remaining buying coming from the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, Caribbean, Asia, North America and South America.

“This sale was a soft launch of the new sales ramp, which forms part of the exciting development that we have been working on at Leeds for over the last 24 months, and the new sales ramp (pictured) started the procession of equipment for sale in true Euro Auctions style,” said Jonnie Keys, general manager for Euro Auctions.

“Nearing full completion, the new Leeds facility will include: new workshops, news office and main administration centre, auction arena with two sales ramps, in addition to a 2,380m² jet wash bay, which will create the largest auction facility in Europe.”

The ‘Price Book’ – by Euro Auctions

Selling over 90,000 pieces of construction and agricultural machinery each year with an annual auction sale value of £500,000,000 Euro Auctions knows the values of equipment and machinery, and following each sale will release the latest sale prices across all categories, which we are calling the ‘Price Book’ by Euro Auctions.

Leeds - January 2020 – some of the prices gained

Excavators – Mini

2019 Bobcat E45 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, Piped, Aux. Piping, £26,500

2019 New Holland E18C Tracks, Blade, Offset, Piped Expanding Undercarriage, £12,000

2017 Yanmar VIO33 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, Piped, Aux, c/w 3 Buckets, £24,000

Excavators – 6t

2017 JCB 85Z-1 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped, £24,500

2015 Takeuchi TB280FR Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, Piped, Aux. Piping, A/C, £26,500

2014 JCB 86C-1 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped, Aux. Piping A/C, £20,500

Excavators – 10t

2017 Hitachi ZX190LC 700mm Pads, VG, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £61,000

2017 JCB JS131LC 700mm Pads, VG, CV, QH, Piped, c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £40,500

2016 Hitachi ZX135US-5B 700mm Pads, Blade, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £50,000

Excavators – 20t

2018 Doosan DX300LC 600mm Pads, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £85,000

2017 Hitachi ZX225USRLC-6 700mm Pads, VG, CV, QH, Piped A/C (2,875 hours), £75,000

2017 Hitachi ZX210LC-6 600mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £66,000

Wheeled loaders

2019 Powertec 1540 Wheeled Loader c/w Bucket, £5,500

2019 Heracles H180 Wheeled Loader c/w QH, Bucket, £8,000

2011 Volvo L70F Wheeled Loader, QH c/w Reverse Camera, Autolube, WLI, A/C,£36,000

Articulated dump trucks

2018 Volvo A25G 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £156,000

2015 Hydrema 922D 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck c/w Tail Gate, A/C, £57,000

2011 CAT 740B 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £88,500

Site dumpers

2017 Thwaites 10 Ton Dumper c/w Roll Bar, £21,500

2016 Thwaites 9 Ton Dumper c/w Roll Bar, £18,000

2014 Thwaites 10 Ton Dumper c/w Roll Bar, £13,250

Dozers

2015 Komatsu D61EX-23 c/w 6 Way Pat Blade, Reverse Camera, A/C, £54,000

2013 Komatsu D65PX-16 Straight Blade & Tilt c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £52,000

2013 Liebherr PR734 LGP Straight Blade & Tilt c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £39,500

Wheeled loaders

2018 Doosan DL420-5 Wheeled Loader, QH c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, £94,000

2015 Hyundai HL770-9A Wheeled Loader c/w Reverse Camera, WLI, A/C, £44,000

2011 Volvo L150G Wheeled Loader c/w Reverse Camera, WLI, Autolube, A/C,£50,000

Back hoe/Loaders

2019 Case 770EX Magnum 4WD Backhoe Loader c/w 3in1 Bucket, £33,500

2018 Terex TBL830 Backhoe Loader c/w A/C, £29,000

2018 Case 570T 4WD Backhoe Loader c/w 3in1 Bucket, A/C, Extendahoe, £30,500

Skid steer loaders

2019 Bobcat S70 Skidsteer Loader, Piped c/w Full Cab, £13,500

2018 JCB 330 Skidsteer Loader, Piped c/w Bucket, £20,000

2016 CAT 239D Tracked Skidsteer Loader, Piped c/w Full Cab, A/C, Bucket, £18,750

Telehandlers

2017 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler c/w Joystick Controls, Sway, £38,500

2016 JCB 540-200 Turbo Powershift Telehandler c/w Joystick Controls, Sway, £40,500

2015 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler c/w Joystick Controls, Sway, £38,500

Rough terrain forklifts

2016 Manitou M30-4 4WD Rough Terrain Forklift c/w 3 Stage Mast, £21,500

2008 JCB 930 4WD Rough Terrain Forklift c/w 3 Stage Mast, Forks, £10,000

JCB 926 Rough Terrain Forklift c/w 3 Stage Free Lift Mast, Side Shift, Forks, £6,000

Manlifts

2019 Genie SLA25 Material Lift c/w Standard Base, £1,400

2018 Genie SLA15 Material Lift c/w Standard Base, £850

2014 Warrior ART-20 Electric Reach Truck, £500

Tractors

2019 New Holland T7.245 4WD Tractor c/w 50k, Power Command, £69,000

2019 New Holland T7.210 4WD Tractor c/w Powershift, Front Linkage, Air, A/C, £63,000

2019 New Holland T7.195S 4WD Tractor c/w Front Suspension, Cab Suspension, £56,000

Upcoming ‘Global’ Euro Auctions sales for 2020

Brisbane, Australia, 6th February

Yoder and Frey, Florida, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th February

Dormagen, Germany, 12th, 13th, 14th February

Brisbane, Australia, 20th February

Alan Oaten, England, 20th February

Dromore, Northern Ireland, 21st and 22nd February

Zaragoza, Spain, 11th March

Dubai, 9th March

For specific details of all lots within all upcoming sales please visit www.euroauctions.com.

Potential consignors should also contact info@euroauctions.com or call +44 (0) 2882 898262.