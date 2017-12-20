Euro Auctions tops the £200 million mark at its Leeds sales site this year

Euro Auctions, leading auctioneers of used industrial plant, construction machinery and agricultural equipment, continues to hold the largest single auctions anywhere in Europe in recent years, with the final sale at its Leeds site taking the annual hammer total over the £200 million mark year for this site for the first time.

Staged every couple of months, each of the three-day auctions at Leeds consistently attracts around 4,375 quality lots from 450 vendors, which in turn attract around 2,100 bidder registrations, many still preferring to attend the sales in person rather than bid online.

“Demand for used and as new quality plant and equipment in the UK and around the globe is on definitely on the rise, which is why we are seeing record growth in consignments and the number of bidders signing up for each sale,” said Jonnie Keys, operations manager of Euro Auctions.

“Our ever popular Leeds sale has broken the £200 million mark for the first time and interest from both consignors and bidders is already high for the next sale in Leeds in late January 2018 and we’re forecasting great things for our upcoming event at Kissimmee, Florida in February.”

In addition to Leeds, Euro Auctions successfully operates sites in Germany and Spain, in Dromore, Northern Ireland, in Brisbane, Australia, plus added both Dubai and Hong Kong as new locations this year. Both got off to really successful starts, Hong Kong also coordinated the group’s first ever timed auction.

Euro Auctions also operates a growing number of offsite sales, which this year included the multiple world record achieving Hewden mobile crane disposal sale where the impressive spectacle of 127 cranes were lined along the Newark showground runway and sold in a single day for a final hammer price exceeding €32 million (£27.4 million).

In the US Euro Auctions trades as Yoder and Frey and in the two closing sales there in December bidder numbers quadrupled at the Atlanta, Georgia sale and were up 30% at the Ashland, Ohio auction, reflecting the global trend. Acquired a year ago the business has seen real growth in international business as it benefitted from Euro Auctions global audience and marketing initiatives.

Upcoming auctions include: Leeds 24th-26th January; Kissimmee in Florida 13rd-17th February; in Brisbane on 22nd February; and Zaragoza in Spain in early March.

Further details for consignors and bidder catalogues for these events are available on the Euro Auctions website at www.euroauctions.com or email info@euroauctions.com or contact Euro Auctions on 0044 (0) 2882 898262.