European Rally Team gets ready to head to Scotland

Representatives from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are getting ready to travel to Scotland this weekend to attend the European Rally.

The YFCU Rally Team for 2018 consists of team leader, James Speers, YFCU President along with Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, Brooks Allen, Collone YFC, Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC and Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC.

The European Rally will be held in Scotland from 12th - 19th August and the theme for this year is ‘Year of Young People. A World of Opportunities’. The rally is organised by Rural Youth Europe which functions as an umbrella for youth organisations working to promote and activate young people in the countryside.

YFCU President James Speers commented: “Once again this year YFCU are delighted to attend the European Rally. This allows our team to meet members of our sister organisations throughout Europe and to share best practice. The Rally is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland’s rural youth, as well as allowing us to experience another country and culture.

“I would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued commitment to YFCU. As one of YFCU’s key platinum sponsors Danske Bank has enabled us to be represented at the European Rally again this year. I would particularly like to mention Robert McCullough, Head of Agri Business at Danske Bank. Robert continues to avidly support YFCU and we are thankful for his ongoing help.”