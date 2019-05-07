Evening sale of Simmentals at Ballymena

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is staging its annual evening show and sale of pedigree and commercial cattle at Ballymena Mart on Wednesday, 8th May.

Generously sponsored by Connon General Merchants, the catalogue features an entry of 27 bulls, eight maiden heifers, one in-calf heifer, and two cows with calf at foot. A selection of commercial females will come under the hammer immediately after the pedigree sale.

Judging gets underway at 4.30pm, and is in the capable hands of the club’s vice chairman Keith Nelson from the noted Scribby Farms Herd based at Rosslea, County Fermanagh. The sale will commence at 7.00pm.

The bulls on offer range in age from August 2017 to April 2018, and are sons of leading AI sires such as Kilbride Farm Newry, Carnkern Titan, Dermotstown Delboy, Curaheen Wakeman, Lisnacrann Fifty Cent, Keeldrum Capone, Kilbride Farm Comber, Omorga Murray, Curaheen Dickens, Kilbride Farm Glenhead, Cleenagh Flasher, Corrick Nebraska, Crugmelyn Brenin, Woodhall Ferrari, Coolcran Gunther, Sterling Gino, Curaheen Gunshot, Kilbride Farm Delboy, Anatrim Bodybuilder, Kilbride Farm Five Star, Kilbride Farm Warren and Kilbride Farm Dragoon.

The catalogue includes a polled entry, and bulls with Breedplan figures up to +10 for milk, +6.3 eye muscle area and +3.9 for calving ease.

Club chairman Conrad Fegan said: “This is an official Simmental Club sale. Bidders are assured of quality and consistency, and can buy with confidence knowing that all pedigree and commercial cattle have been vaccinated for BVD. Many of the pedigree bulls and females featured in the catalogue come from high health accredited herds.”

All pedigree stock will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association. The commercial females on offer have been on-farm inspected.

Herds represented in the catalogue include: Ashdale, Bridgewater Farm, Camus, Carnanrancy, Cladymore, Coolcran, Coolcrannel, Corrick, Drumagarner, Drumgreenagh, Drumsamney, Glenock, Gortnamoyagh, Kibride Farm, Kilmore, Maghereagh, Ranfurly, Rehall, Slievenagh and Stralongford.

The female portion of the catalogue has attracted entries from the Kilbride Farm, Magheracrigan, Maghereagh and Moss View herds.

NI Simmental Club treasurer Leslie Weatherup, and son Christopher, are offering a draft of four maiden heifers from their noted Lisglass Herd. Born in September 2017, they are daughters of Kilbride Farm Warren, Ranfurly Confederate, and the herd’s stock bull Dermotstown Delboy – 2014 and 2015 Balmoral Show champion.

Conrad Fegan added: “The dual purpose Simmental breed has tremendous maternal and terminal traits, giving it a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

“The females are fertile, docile, and have great mothering characteristics, coupled with plenty of milk.”

The catalogue can be viewed on the British Simmental Cattle Society website: www.britishsimmental.co.uk. Click on sales and select on-line catalogues.

Catalogues are also available on request from the auctioneers JA McClelland and Sons tel: 028 2563 3470.