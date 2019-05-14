Ewes and lambs sell to £210 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs sell to £104.50, fat ewes sell to £144 and ewes and lambs sell to £210.

Another strong show of 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a strong trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 400 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £144 for Texels.

A seasonal show of 400 hoggets and spring lambs were presented for sale, topping at £104.50 for two hoggets at 31kg.

Spring lambs reached £95 for 22.5kg.

A smaller show of breeders was presented following Friday nights ewe and lamb sale, topping at £210 for aged ewes with strong twin lambs at foot, with singles reaching £160 for hogget ewes with lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Moneymore producer; 31kg at £104.50 = 3.37p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £95.50 = 3.82p; Castlerock producer; 25kg at £95.00 = 3.80p; Limavady producer; 25.5kg at £95.00 = 3.73p; Upperlands producer; 25kg at £93.00 = 3.72p; Claudy producer; 27.5kg at £98.50 = 3.58p; Rasharkin producer; 27kg at £93.50 = 3.46p; Kells producer; 25kg at £91.00 = 3.64p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £90.00 = 3.46p; Moneymore producer; 31kg at £89.50 = 2.89p and Swatragh producer; 25kg at £88.00 = 3.52p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £95.00 = 3.99p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £94.00 = 3.92p; Claudy producer; 24.5kg at £93.50 = 3.82p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £95.00 = 4.13p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £95.00 = 4.17p; Toomebridge producer; 22.5kg at £95.00 = 4.22p; Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £93.00 = 4.23p; Ballymoney producer; 24kg at £91.50 = 3.81p and Claudy producer; 22.3kg at £91.00 = 4.08p.

Light-weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 20.5kg at £85.00 = 4.15p and Newbuildings producer; 19.8kg at £81.00 = 4.09p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Limavady producer; 1 ewe at £144; Aghadowey producer; 1 ewe at £137 and Beragh producer; 2 ewes at £136.

Cattle: A seasonal entry of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, met with a steady trade for all sorts.

An entry of young store bullocks sold to £970 for a Limousin weighing 466kg, selling overall to a top of £2.80ppk.

Heifers sold to £1200 for a Charolais 566kg, overall selling to a top of £2.76ppk. Grazing cows sold to £665 for 524kg.

A Charolais breeding bull reached £1,325.

Top price per kilo

Heifers - Limousin, 290kg at £800 = 2.76p.

Bullocks - Limousin, 284kg at £795 = 2.80p.

Cows - Shorthorn, 382kg at £540 = 1.41p

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 274kg at £755 = 2.76p; Limousin, 290kg at £800 = 2.76p; Limousin, 256kg at £670 = 2.62p; Simmental, 426kg at £735 = 1.73p; Slaughtneil producer; Charolais, 566kg at £1,200 = 2.12p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 400kg at £935 = 2.34p; Glenullin producer; Charolais, 310kg at £700 = 2.26p; Charolais, 348kg at £835 = 2.40p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 230kg at £545 = 2.37p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 398kg at £805 = 2.02p; Charolais, 420kg at £755 = 1.80p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 358kg at £890 = 2.49p; Charolais, 282kg at £610 = 2.16p; Charolais, 386kg at £860 = 2.23p; Charolais, 322kg at £705 = 2.19p; Belgian Blue, 538kg at £850 = 1.58p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 490kg at £950 = 1.94p; Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £660 = 2.20p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 260kg at £445 = 1.71p; Shorthorn, 330kg at £470 = 1.42p; Shorthorn, 444kg at £570 = 1.28p and Stewartstown producer; Simmental, 278kg at £490 = 1.76p; Shorthorn, 350kg at £470 = 1.34p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Limousin, 284kg at £795 = 2.80p; Limousin, 250kg at £700 = 2.80p; Limousin, 310kg at £750 = 2.42p; Limousin, 220kg at £600 = 2.73p; Garvagh producer; Hereford, 356kg at £855 = 2.40p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 402kg at £840 = 2.09p; Charolais, 358kg at £775 = 2.16p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 466kg at £970 = 2.08p; Limousin, 356kg at £700 = 1.97p; Glenullin producer; Limousin, 288kg at £665 = 2.31p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 286kg at £520 = 1.82p; Limousin, 314kg at £550 = 1.75p; Bellaghy producer; Shorthorn, 312kg at £655 = 2.10p; Shorthorn, 388kg at £700 = 2.07p; Shorthorn, 276kg at £550 = 1.99p and Dungiven producer; Shorthorn, 270kg at £595 = 2.20p; Shorthorn, 378kg at £680 = 1.80p; Shorthorn, 540kg at £745 = 1.38p.

COWS: Dungiven producer; Shorthorn, 382kg at £540 = 1.41p; Shorthorn, 448kg at £580 = 1.29p; Shorthorn, 390kg at £450 = 1.15p; Shorthorn, 566kg at £630 = 1.11p; Shorthorn, 502kg at £590 = 1.18p; Shorthorn, 458kg at £505 = 1.10p; MRI,524kg at £665 = 1.27p and Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 538kg at £590 = 1.10p.

BULLS: Charolais at £1,325.

