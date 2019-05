Ewes and lambs sell to £222 at Gortin Mart

A large entry of sheep with lambs selling to £110 on Monday.

Fat ewes £128 and ewes and lambs £222.

LAMBS

Leslie Pollock £110/26kg, M Burke £103.20/23kg, Patrick Kelly £103/24kg, John Doherty £102/27kg, Jim McClean £101/23kg, Jonathon McClean £101/23kg, James Chivers £99.50/22kg, T and D Boyd £99.50/23kg, Harry Cashel £98/23kg, Gordan Gibson £97.50/23kg, Leslie Pollock £97/24kg, £97/25kg, Thomas Watt £97/22kg, J and H Foster £94/38kg, Pearse Foster £94/21kg, Raymond Law £91/21kg, K Lynch £84.50/26kg, J and G Blair £84/25kg, Walter Fleming £81.50/25kg, John McKenna £80/31kg and Grace McDonald £80/20kg.

FAT EWES

C Daly £128, D Moore £126, £122, C Lynch £118, £112,John Lowe £110, Blanch Nethery £100, Leslie Pollock £98, Andrew Blair £94, James Chivers £91, John Lowe £90, Gordan Gibson £85, Arnold Harpur £84, Barry McNamee £84, Ivor Wilson £82, Aubrey McKelvey £92, E Davis £81, S Kirkpatrick £80, R Wilson £80, William Gilmore £75, Peter Todd £73 and Drew Baxter £71.

EWES & LAMBS

John McConnell £222, £200, £200, £200, £200, £198, Michael McGlade £210, £200, £185, £200, Daniel McMenamin £198, £188, £170, Brendan McLaughlin £198, Cathal Quinn £188, £182, £172, S Kelly £198, £188, £185, £170 and Sean McEldowney £180.