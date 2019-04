Ewes and lambs sell to £222 at Hilltown Mart

Ewes and lambs to £222 on Thursday, April 25 at HFAS.

Spring lambs: Hilltown farmer, £105 for 30kg (350ppk), £102 for 25kg (408ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £100 for 23kg (429ppk), £99 for 24kg (412ppk). Killowen farmer, £100 for 25kg (400ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £98 for 22kg (445ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £95 for 21kg (446ppk). Donaghcloney farmer, £95 for 21kg (446ppk).

Fat ewes: Castlewellan farmer, £100. Mayobridge farmer, £90. Rathfriland farmer, £88, £73.50. Donaghcloney farmer, £84. Kilkeel farmer, £78, £75, £74. Downpatrick farmer, £77.50. Hilltown farmer, £77. Cabra farmer, £70.50.

Ewes with lambs: Annalong farmer, £222, £200 Attical farmer, £205, £190, £172, £165, £152. Kilkeel farmer, £175.

Weanling bull to £1,140 on Saturday, April 27 at HFAS saw weanling calves in very high demand.

Fat cows: Hilltown farmers, £1,315 for 744kg (176ppk), £875 for 750kg (116ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £1,300 for 744kg (174ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £1,135 for 762kg (149ppk). Annaclone farmer, £940 for 508kg (185ppk). Banbridge farmer, £900 for 614kg (146ppk), £880 for 674kg (130ppk). Ballyholland farmer, £890 for 778kg (114ppk).

Cows and calves: Downpatrick farmer, £1,560 (twice). Kilkeel farmer, £1,420. Dromore farmer, £1,385.

Weanling heifers: Rathfriland farmers, £910 for 456kg (199ppk), £810 for 400kg (202ppk), £760 for 290kg (262ppk), £740 for 384kg (192ppk). Kilkeel farmers, £860 for 386kg (222ppk), £835 for 342kg (244ppk), £725 for 346kg (209ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £860 for 386kg (222ppk), £855 for 378kg (226ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £860 for 382kg (225ppk). Drumgath farmer, £795 for 380kg (209ppk). Ballymartin farmer, £730 for 362kg (201ppk). Kilcoo farmer, £730 for 376kg (194ppk).

Heifers: Newry farmers, £1,215 for 580kg (209ppk), £1,165 for 636kg (183ppk), £925 for 456kg (202ppk). Dromara farmer, £1,205 for 636kg (189ppk), £1,065 for 616kg (172ppk), £1,010 for 564kg (179ppk). Hilltown farmer, £1,170 for 594kg (197ppk). Cabra farmer, £1,010 for 564kg (179ppk). Drumgath farmer, £935 for 416kg (224ppk), £905 for 390kg (232ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £890 for 384kg (231ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer, £1,140 for 498kg (228ppk), £1,050 for 496kg (211ppk), £935 for 458kg (204ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £1,130 for 540kg (209ppk), £1,090 for 470kg (231ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £1,100 for 396kg (277ppk). Kilcoo farmer, £1,100 for 580kg (189ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £1,055 for 408kg (258ppk), £925 for 380kg (243ppk), £920 for 376kg (244ppk). Cabra farmer, £940 for 412kg (228ppk).

Bullocks: Cabra farmer, £1,320 for 582kg (226ppk). Newry farmer, £1,255 for 586kg (214ppk), £1,250 for 612kg (204ppk), £1,000 for 476kg (210ppk), £985 for 426kg (231ppk), £970 for 480kg (202ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1,245 for 666kg (186ppk). Annalong farmer, £1,150 for 566kg (203ppk), £1,120 for 512kg (218ppk), £1,110 for 534kg (207ppk), £1,105 for 538kg (205ppk). Kilcoo farmer, £1,130 for 528kg (214ppk). Hilltown farmer, £880 for 432kg (203ppk), £850 for 424kg (200ppk).