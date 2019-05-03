Ewes and lambs sell to £228 at Gortin Mart

Lambs sell to £111.50 on Monday.

Fat ewes sold to £150 and ewes and lambs sold to £228.

Another excellent show of sheep sold to great demand.

LAMBS

Donald Fleming £111.50/26kg, Jim McClean £109.50/24kg, Darren MClean £109.50/24kg, N and R Thom £109.50/24kg, John Lowe £10850/25kg, Graeme Smyton £108/24kg, Keith McAdoo £107.50/25kg, M Allen £106.50/23kg, A Ferguson £106/23kg, A Devine £106/22kg, James Chivers £105/23kg, William Warnock £105/28kg, Thomas Watt £105/21kg, Joseph Kerlin £105/22kg, Sean McEldowney £105/22kg, Henry Wilson £105/22kg, Colin Mullin £104.50/29kg, Dennis Calvert £104/22kg, Oliver Kerr £104/29kg, A Shortt £104/21kg, Cathal McLaughlin £104/24kg, Colin Mullin £104/28kg, A Shortt £104/21kg, Cathal McLaughlin £104/27kg, Ivan McKelvey £103/29kg, £103/29kg, £102/29kg, John Stafford £102/31kg, Ruth Allen £102/21kg, Ivan McKelvey £102/29kg, William Doherty £101/25kg, David Keys £100.50/26kg, Robert Smyth £100/21kg, William Doherty £100/32kg, Liam Bryson £100/28kg, Joseph Dickson £100/35kg and C McLaughlin £98.20/24kg.

FAT EWES

John McCrosson £150, Barry McCullagh £142, Charles Boyd £132, Preston Farms £129, J Foster £125, Eric Dallas £119, R Boyd £114, Darren McClean £114, Samuel Gallagher £114, Susan Venney £14, Preston Farms £12, W and I Garland £110, Victor Creighton £110, Peter Tracey £109, A Shortt £101, C McAweaney £100, Sarah Rosborough £100, Kenneth Lynch £99, John Stafford £99, Barry McNulty £95, James Chivers £95, Sean Owens £94, Gordan Gibson £93, R Cooke £92, R and C McCullagh £92 and Donald Fleming £92.

EWES & LAMBS

Samuel McCulla £228, Barry McNulty £218, £215, £212, £200,Stephen Boggs £200, £198, £170, Enda McAleer £192, Sam McCulla £185, Gilbert Anderson £170, John McConnell £148, £142, £142, £140 and Gilbert Anderson £145.