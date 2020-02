Ewes and lambs sell to £240 at Hilltown Mart

There was an excellent trade at Hilltown Mart on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Ewes and lambs sold to £240, fat lambs sold to £100 and fat ewes sold to £125.

Fat lambs: Dromore farmer £100 for 25kg (393ppk). Castlewellan farmer £98 for 23kg (424ppk). Newry farmer £97.50 for 25.5kg (382ppk). Hilltown farmer £96 for 25kg (384ppk), £81 for 18.2kg (445ppk). Banbridge farmer £92 for 23kg (400ppk), £87 for 20kg (435ppk). Kilkeel farmer £90 for 22kg (409ppk), £82 for 21kg (385ppk), £80 for 20kg (400ppk). Rathfriland farmer £87 for 22kg (391ppk). Annalong farmer £86 for 20.5kg (411ppk). Mayobridge farmer £84 for 20kg (420ppk). Katesbridge farmer £76.50 for 17.5kg (429ppk).

Fat ewes: Warrenpoint farmer £125. Katesbridge farmer £118, £97. Hilltown farmers £114, £109.50, £100 (twice), £98,£97.50, £95, £93. Kilcoo farmer £108. Rostrevor farmer £102 (twice). Kilkeel farmer £100.

Ewes with lambs at foot: Ballymartin farmer £240, £210. Kilkeel farmer £190, £155, £130 (twice).