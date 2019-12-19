Ewes and lambs selling to £190 at Gortin Mart

A rise in prices this week with fat lambs selling to £95.50.

Store lambs selling to £80, fat ewes selling to £116 and ewes and lambs selling to £190.

FAT LAMBS

Stephen Lindsay £95.50/28kg, John McSorley £95/28kg, J and H Foster £95/26kg, Kieran Kearney £94/26kg, Ian Caldwell £93/33kg, Kieran Harvey £91.50/30kg, James Delargy £91.50/29kg, Francis Bradley £91/25kg, S and I Allen £90/25kg, Reid Clarke £90/26kg, John McSorley £89/25kg, Cris McAweaney £87.50/25kg, Sarah Rosborough £86.50/25kg, David McConnell £86/23kg, £86/23kg, William Lyttle £86/24kg, Gerard Morris £85.20/26kg, Victor Laughlin £85/25kg, Neal Collins £85/22kg, J and H Foster £84.50/22kg, Aubrey McKelvey £84.50/24kg, R Wilson £84.50/23kg, Andrew Fleming £84.50/25kg, W M McLaughin £84/23kg, David Hutchinson £84/23kg, Dermot Conway £84/24kg and William Martin £83.50/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

P Devine £80, R Wilson £79, Paul Colhoun £79, £78, C Moore £79, £78, Mary Patterson £78 and P Devine £77.

FAT EWES

John Keenan £116, Vincent Keenan £114,David Hutchinson £101, Rodger Stratton £100, Keith McMullin £98, Rodger Stratton £89 and Gerry Morris £74.

EWES & LAMBS

William Lennox £190, £152 and Richard Moore £150, £145.