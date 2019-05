Ewes and lambs selling to £238 at Gortin Mart

A large turnout of sheep on Monday at Gortin Mart.

Lambs selling to £112.

Fat ewes selling to £110 and ewes and lambs selling to £238.

LAMBS

David Hammond £112/29kg, Declan McGee £110/26kg, Gerard McBride £101/27kg, Raymond Bowden £99.50/24kg, K Hunter £98, Gary Hamilton £98/32kg, Williamm Martin £96.50/22kg, N Taggert £94.80/21kg, C Tanney £94.50/22kg, M Cashel £94/27kg, Declan McGee £93/22kg, Thomas Coulter £92.50/29kg, Patrick McNulty £92/30kg, Peter Kennedy £91.50/28kg, C Tannry £90/25kg, Tervor Turkington £90/28kg, G and M Busby £90/30kg, Thomas Coulter £90/360kg, Brendan McCrory £90/25kg, David Hamond £90/26kg, Trevor Turkington £90/25kg, G and M Busby £90/20kg, Damien Mccrystal £89/26kg, P Foster £86 and Adrian McKelvey £85.50/25kg.

FAT EWES

William Ballantine £110, Robert Walker £107, Kennedy Hunter £107, Sean Brogan £97, Brendan McCrory £94, William Martin £90, Gerard McKenna £90, K and G Pinkerton £90, Brendan McCrory £87, Adrian McKelvey £85, Raymond Bowden £84, £82, B Faulkner £83, C Tannry £8.50, N Taggart £8, Thomas Coulter £81, Nigel Laughlin £81 and Peter McElhone £80.50.

EWES & LAMBS

A Shortt £238, £222, £222, £192, £190, Ashley Bowden £220, John McConnell £218, L Moore £218, £216, Cathal Quinn £200, £195, £192, £192, £188, £188, £180, £160, John McAneney £198, £192, Cathal Harkin £188, R Grant £188 and Kevin Mullin £188.