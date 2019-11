Ewes selling to £165 at Gortin Mart

Sheep prices remained a strong trade this week.

Ewes lambs sold to £120, fat lambs sold to £90/28kg, store lambs sold to £69.50 and ewes sold to £165 on Monday.

EWE LAMBS

J and H Foster £120, £18, £110.

FAT LAMBS

Michael Hamilton £90/28kg,Vincent Keenan £90/34kg, F A and S Conway £89/29kg, Francis Bradley £89/28kg, £88/26kg, Colm McAleer £89/25kg, Michael McGready £8850/28kg, M Allen £85.50/26kg, Gabrail McCallan £85/26kg, Donald Fleming £85/24kg, Vincent Keenan £87.50/26kg, David Hempton £85.50/27kg, K and G Pinkerton £85/24kg, Nigel McCance £84/25kg, Alfred Ballantine £84/25kg, Sam Hawkes £83.80/24kg, W M McLaughlin £83/27kg, Reginald Hamilton £82.50/25kg, Robert Rutledge £82/24kg, Desmond O’Kane £82/26kg, William McKenzie £82/25kg, B Hempton £82/25kg and David Scott £81/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

S Clarke £69.50, £69, £67.50, £60, S Porter £69.50, £68, £64, £59.50, A McCrory £69, Sean McDonald £63.50, Damien Carolan £63 and Seamus Rafferty £59.

FAT EWES

R Foster £165, £130, £125, £100, S Mullan £89, £84, Daniel Ward £77.50, B Douglas £74, Patrick and Ciaran Kearney £73.50, Gerard O’Neill £72, Stephen Cluff £70, Reginald Hamilton £70, Gerard O’Neill £70 and Patrick Conwell £66.