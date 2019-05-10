Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €265 at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, May 6 with a very good trade for all sheep sold.

Spring lambs sold at:

€100 to €115 for 37-40 kgs.

€115 to €120 for 40-42 kgs.

€120 to €125 for 42-47 kgs.

€125 to €135 for 48-52 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €140.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €140 to €210.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €265.

Store cattle and forward store cattle remain a great trade at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, May 9 with plenty of buyers around the ring.

Plainer Friesian types and midweight bulls were more difficult to sell.

Heifers all selling very well from lightweights to heavier forward store types with farmers and feedlot buyers very keen for these.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €620/head to €1,330/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €805 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €760 over.

Beef heifers - €510 to €1,020 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €690 over.

Dry cows - €620 to €1,330 each.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.