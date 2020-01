Ewes with lambs at foot fetch £270 at Hilltown Mart

Saturday at Hilltown Mart fat lambs fetched £97, store lambs fetched £81.50, fat ewes fetched £107 and ewes with lambs at foot fetched £270.

Fat lambs: Dromore farmer £97 for 30kg (323ppk) Rathfriland farmer £95.50 for 32kg (358ppk). Kilkeel farmer £95 for 26.5kg (358ppk), £92.50 for 25kg (370ppk), £92 for 31kg (296ppk). Kilcoo farmer £95 for 28.5kg (329ppk), £86.50 for 23.5kg (368ppk). Ballymacnob farmer £90 for 23kg (375ppk). Katesbridge farmer £87 for 20.5kg (424ppk). Ballyward farmer £84.50 for 21.5kg (387ppk). Banbridge farmer £83 for 20.5kg (404ppk). Newtownhamilton farmer £82.50 for 19kg (434ppk). Mayobridge farmer £80.50 for 21kg (383ppk).

Store lambs: Silverbridge farmer £81.50 for 18kg (433ppk). Kilkeel farmer £76 for 16kg (475ppk), £75 for 17.5kg (428ppk), £74.50 for 17.5kg (423ppk), £73.50 for 17kg (432ppk). Rostrevor farmer £72 for 15.5kg (464ppk).

Fat ewes: Ballymartin farmer £107, £100. Newcastle farmer £105.

Ewes with lambs at foot: Ballymartin farmer £270, £186, £172, £145.