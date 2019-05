Ewes with lambs to £215 at Hilltown Mart

Saturday, May 18th saw ewes with lambs making £215, fat ewes selling to £100 and springs selling to £93.

Fat lambs: Newcastle farmer, £93 for24kg (382ppk). Castlewellan farmers, £89.50 for 22kg (399ppk), £85 for 22.5kg (374ppk). Hilltown farmer, £89 for 24kg (361ppk), £80 for 21.5kg (370ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £88 for 23kg (371ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £86 for 23kg (359ppk), £82.50 for 22.5kg (366ppk). Warrenpoint farmer, £85.50 for 22.5kg (375ppk).

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer, £100. Hilltown farmer, £99. Dromore farmer, £98. Banbridge farmer, £90, £80.50. Katesbridge farmer, £89, £87.50. Castlewellan farmer, £87. Rostrevor farmer, £86. Downpatrick farmer, £83.

Ewes with lambs: Downpatrick farmer, £215, £188. Hilltown farmer, £195, £162, £145, £142, £140, £138, £130. Attical farmer, £140, £132. Banbridge farmer, £138.