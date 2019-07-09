Excellent attendance at Embrace service

Embrace FARM, the Farm Accident Support Network, had another excellent attendance for their all island Ecumenical Remembrance Service on Sunday June 30th in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix.

The service is in its 6th year of commemoration for all of the lives lost and affected by farm accidents throughout the 32 counties of Ireland.

Pictured left to right: John Hayes, Munster rugby icon & Hereford breeder, Pat Griffin, Senior Inspector Health & Safety Authority with Brian & Limerick lady Norma Rohan, Embrace Farm

The service was led by local clergy from the Church of Ireland, Canon Harvey and Roman Catholic, Fr. Ahern. Monsignor Kevin O’Neill, also attended as did Fr. Gerard Ahern, Reverend Ruth Gill and Fr Michael Kelly.

They especially remembered this year the passing of Fr. Cummins who presided over the service in 2018 and was tragically killed earlier this year in a freak car accident.

During the service the names of 290 farmers who have died in farm accidents were read out to the large audience which included grieving friends, neighbours and relatives along with representatives from the agri media,agri business personnel, Government departments, farming organisations, politicians and many others.

These included former Ireland and Munster Rugby Player and Ambassador to Embrace FARM John Hayes, Sharon McGuinness, CEO of Health & Safety Authority, Victor Chestnutt, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, newly elected President of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, Zita McNaugher and newly elected President of Macra Na Feirme, Thomas Duffy.

Pictured left to right: Joe Healy, IFA President Dr. Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the Health & Safety Authority with Annette Nally, Mullingar, Caroline Farrell, Chair of IFA Family Farm Committee and Jude McCann, CEO of Rural Support in Northern Ireland

Other agri VIP’s included Andrew Doyle, Minister for Forestry, Charles Flanagan, Minister for Justice & Equality, Joe Healy, IFA President, Pat McCormack, ICMSA President, Edward Phelan newly elected President of the ICSA, Jude McCann, CEO of Rural Support in Northern Ireland, Caroline Farrell, Chair of IFA Family Farm Committee, John McNamara, Teagasc, Health and Safety Specialist, Pat Griffin, Senior Inspector Health & Safety Authority, Charles Gallagher, CEO of the IHFA and of course Brendan Gleeson, Secretary General Dept. of Agriculture & Food.

Light Refreshments (sponsored) were served in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel on Sunday Afternoon following the service where everyone was welcome to attend before their journeys home.