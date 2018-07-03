Excellent Salers entry at 150th Balmoral

Salers cattle breeders put forward a high quality entry at the recent Balmoral Show, with a packed ringside of visitors following the judging.

The breed championship was awarded to Drumlegagh Hamish from the Elliot family, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone.

Drumlegagh Mars was junior champion Salers at the 150th Balmoral Show for John Elliott, Newtownstewart.

This rising four year old home bred bull was placed reserve champion at the Highland Show in 2017 and has grown on exceptionally well since then.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society were celebrating it’s 150th Balmoral Show this year, and to mark the occassion the judges for the beef cattle were all ladies.

The Salers Society were delighted to welcome Welsh judge Sioned Pritchard to place this section.

Her reserve champion came from Pearse O’Kane, Greysteel, Co Londonderry with his super two year old heifer Brookfields Eva, bred by G and R Wilson. This choice entry is sired by Brownhall Laurence and out of Moygara Kathryn.

Judge Sioned Pritchard gets a rest alongside her champion Hamish following the judging at the recent Balmoral Show

It was a clean sweep in the junior championships for the Elliott family who secured both the champion and reserve positions with progeny sired by Drumlegagh Hamish.

Mars stood in the winning spot, and is out of the Highland Show champion Drumlegagh Galaxy.

His herd mate Mia was in reserve and is out of Drumlegagh Gabriellla.

Show results

Reserve junior champion in the Saler ring was Drumlegagh Mia

Judge Sioned Pritchard, Wales

Cow, in calf or with calf at foot

1st Drumlegagh Galaxy, J and E A Elliott

2nd Brookfields Abbey, Mr Pearse O’Kane

Heifer, born on or before 31st December 2016

1st Brookfields Eve, Mr Pearse O’Kane

2n Drumlegagh Luna, J and E A Elliott

3rd Brookfields Rosheen, Mr Pearse O’Kane

Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2017

1st Drumlegagh Mia, J and E A Elliott

2nd Lisnamaul Molly, P J Maginn and Sons

3rd Lower Bolie Molly, Mr Pearse O’Kane

4th Ballykeel Mademoiselle, Mr S Connell

5th Lisnamaul Magic , P J Maginn and Sons

6th Ballykeel Missy-Moo, Mr S Connell

7th Lisnamaul My Girl, P J Maginn and Sons

Bull, up to 2 years old on the day of the show

1st Drumlegagh Mars, J and E A Elliott

2nd Drumlagagh Lancelot, J and E A Elliott

3rd Drumlegagh Maximus, J and E A Elliott

4th Ballybollen Moore, Mr E Gregg

Bull, over 2 years old on the day of the show

1st Drumlegagh Hamish, J and E A Elliott

2nd Ballykeel King, Mr S Connell

Pair of animals – Salers Society Cup

1st J and E A Elliott

2nd Mr Pearse O’Kane

3rd P J Maginn and Sons

Junior breed champion male of female born on or after 1 January 2017

Champion: Drumlegagh Mars, J and E A Elliott

Reserve champion: Drumlegagh Mia, J and E A Elliott

Best home bred animal – Wallets Marts Shield

Drumlegagh Hamish, J and E A Elliott

Show champion Salers – Highways Hotel Cup

Drumlegagh Hamish, J and E A Elliott

Reserve show champion Salers – Highways Hotel Cup

Brookfields Eve, Mr Pearse O’Kane