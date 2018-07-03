Excellent Salers entry at 150th Balmoral

Salers cattle breeders put forward a high quality entry at the recent Balmoral Show, with a packed ringside of visitors following the judging.
The breed championship was awarded to Drumlegagh Hamish from the Elliot family, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone.
This rising four year old home bred bull was placed reserve champion at the Highland Show in 2017 and has grown on exceptionally well since then.
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society were celebrating it’s 150th Balmoral Show this year, and to mark the occassion the judges for the beef cattle were all ladies.
The Salers Society were delighted to welcome Welsh judge Sioned Pritchard to place this section.
Her reserve champion came from Pearse O’Kane, Greysteel, Co Londonderry with his super two year old heifer Brookfields Eva, bred by G and R Wilson. This choice entry is sired by Brownhall Laurence and out of Moygara Kathryn.
It was a clean sweep in the junior championships for the Elliott family who secured both the champion and reserve positions with progeny sired by Drumlegagh Hamish.
Mars stood in the winning spot, and is out of the Highland Show champion Drumlegagh Galaxy.
His herd mate Mia was in reserve and is out of Drumlegagh Gabriellla.
Show results
Judge Sioned Pritchard, Wales
Cow, in calf or with calf at foot
1st Drumlegagh Galaxy, J and E A Elliott
2nd Brookfields Abbey, Mr Pearse O’Kane
Heifer, born on or before 31st December 2016
1st Brookfields Eve, Mr Pearse O’Kane
2n Drumlegagh Luna, J and E A Elliott
3rd Brookfields Rosheen, Mr Pearse O’Kane
Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2017
1st Drumlegagh Mia, J and E A Elliott
2nd Lisnamaul Molly, P J Maginn and Sons
3rd Lower Bolie Molly, Mr Pearse O’Kane
4th Ballykeel Mademoiselle, Mr S Connell
5th Lisnamaul Magic , P J Maginn and Sons
6th Ballykeel Missy-Moo, Mr S Connell
7th Lisnamaul My Girl, P J Maginn and Sons
Bull, up to 2 years old on the day of the show
1st Drumlegagh Mars, J and E A Elliott
2nd Drumlagagh Lancelot, J and E A Elliott
3rd Drumlegagh Maximus, J and E A Elliott
4th Ballybollen Moore, Mr E Gregg
Bull, over 2 years old on the day of the show
1st Drumlegagh Hamish, J and E A Elliott
2nd Ballykeel King, Mr S Connell
Pair of animals – Salers Society Cup
1st J and E A Elliott
2nd Mr Pearse O’Kane
3rd P J Maginn and Sons
Junior breed champion male of female born on or after 1 January 2017
Champion: Drumlegagh Mars, J and E A Elliott
Reserve champion: Drumlegagh Mia, J and E A Elliott
Best home bred animal – Wallets Marts Shield
Drumlegagh Hamish, J and E A Elliott
Show champion Salers – Highways Hotel Cup
Drumlegagh Hamish, J and E A Elliott
Reserve show champion Salers – Highways Hotel Cup
Brookfields Eve, Mr Pearse O’Kane