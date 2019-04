Excellent trade for calves at Markethill

An entry of 105 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 23rd April, Easter Tuesday continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Cow/heifers sold to a top of £203 per 100 kilos for 648k Lim at £1315 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £187 per 100 kilos for 640k Lim at £1205 from an Armagh farmer. Several more from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos. Beef bred cows sold from £140 to £171 for a 790k Sim at £1355 followed by £169 for 580k £985 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows from £105 to £121 per 100 kilos for 610k at £785. Top price Friesian £1075 for 930k £115. Second quality Friesian cows sold from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Banbridge farmer 648k £1315 £203.00; Armagh farmer 644k £1205 £187.00; Lurgan farmer 666k £1235 £185.00; Culyhanna farmer 546k £995 £182.00; Armagh farmer 794k £1355 £171.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 582k £985 £169.00; Armagh farmer 572k £935 £163.00; Banbridge farmer 560k £915 £163.00; Banbridge farmer 656k £1065 £162.00.

Friesian cull cows: Newry farmer 610k £735 £121.00; Ballynahinch farmer 610k £705 £116.00; Markethill farmer 934k £1075 £115.00; Killylea farmer 614k £675 £110.00; Markethill farmer 720k £785 £109.00; Mayobridge farmer 620k £675 £109.00; Banbridge farmer 632k £685 £108.00; Markethill farmer 700k £755 £107.00; Markethill farmer 638k £675 £105.00.

CALVES

A large entry of 300 calves sold in probably the best trade to date this year. Good quality bull calves all under six weeks old sold steadily from £250 to £415 paid for a four week old Lim from a Glenanne farmer followed by £405 for a four week old BB from a Glenanne producer. Good quality heifer calves sold to a top of £400 for three week old Hereford from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £390 paid twice for two five week old Sim calves from a Cookstown farmer. Main trade for good quality heifer calves from £200 to £290 each.

Bull calves: Lim £415; BB £405; Lim £400; BB £390; Lim £385; Lim £340; AA £300; BB £300; Her £300; AA £300.

Heifer calves: Her £400; Sim £390; Sim £390; Sim £375; Sim£370; BB £290; Lim £280; BB £270; Sim £250; AA £250.