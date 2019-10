Excellent trade for cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another excellent trade for all categories of cattle on Friday (October 4) with an entry of 357 head and 356 sold.

A big entry of weanlings cleared up to 252p/k for 256k at £645.

A further two from this Ballyward farmer sold at 250p/k for 292k at £730 and 256k at £640.

Store heifers easily cleared up to £1160 for 650k from Tullyniskey.

Some terrific bullocks in the entry of 111 head sold to £1130 for 620k from a Ballyroney farm.

An Attical farmer reached 220p/k for 432k at £950.

A Katesbridge farmer sold a 438k Charolais at £935 or 213.5p/k.

Fat cows from Hilltown sold at £1270, £1205 and £1125.

A good entry of dropped calves and young sturks sold to £500 twice for two Limousin bulls from Killeen. Aberdeen Angus heifers from Donaghcloney sold to £390.

DROPPED CALVES

Killeen farmer: £500 twice. Donaghcloney farmer: pen of Aberdeen Angus £425, £405, £355, £390, £350, £350 and £335. Loughbrickland farmer: £440, £380, £400, £350. Enagh farmer: £330. Kilkeel farmer: £290. Seaforde farmer: £290. Ballyward farmer: £270, £265 etc.

WEANLINGS

Ballyward farmer: 256k at £645 or 252p/k, 292k at £730 or 250p/k, 256k at £640 or 250p/k, 258k at £640 or 248p/k, 276k at £670 or 243p/l, 314k at £735 or 234p/k. Glenavy farmer: 216k at £605 or 280p/k. Dromara farmer: 296k at £675 or 228p/k, 296k at £665, 248k at £555. Belfast farmer: 290k at £640. Lisburn farmer: 400k at £845, 444k at £915, 408k at £820. Newry farmer: 386k at £850.

HEIFERS

Tullyniskey farmer: 658k at £1160, 668k at £1120. Ballyward farmer: 640k at £940, 560k at £935, 570k at £930, 634k at £925. Lisburn farmer: 444k at £915. Attical farmer: 458k at £855. Newry farmer: 386k at £850, 418k at £840, 420k at £815. Lisburn farmer: 402k at £845, 408k at £820.

BULLOCKS

Ballyroney farmer: 608k at £1065, 590k at £1030, 616k at £1030, 570k at £1030, 548k at £1020. Banbridge farmer: 522k at £1025, 476k at £1005, 478k at £975, 470k at £950, 502k at £970. Dromore farmer: 468k at £940, 426k at £850, 482k at £960. Attical farmer: 490k at £1000, 432k at £950, 448k at £935. Cabra farmer: 506k at £1015 twice, 508k at £1005, 458k at £950, 488k at £990.

There was an improved lamb trade on Tuesday evening (October 8).

24k sold to £76 with 22k at £72.

Store lambs topped at 357p/k for 16.4k at £58.50 from Kilcoo.

Fat ewes sold to £93.

LAMBS

Dromore farmer: 24k at £76. Ringsend farmer: 24k at £75. Imdel farmer: 27.8k at £74 and 26.9k at £74. Clough farmer: 25k at £74. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 25.2k at £74. Hilltown farmer: 24.6k at £73.50. Warringstown farmer: 24.3k at £73.50. Kilcoo farmer: 16.4k at £58.50. Ballinran farmer: 15.7k at £54. Kilcoo farmer: 14.7k at £50. Mayobridge farmer: 18k at £61. Ballyroney farmer: 17k at £57.50.

FAT EWES

Ballyward farmer: £93. Drumarkin farmer: £79. Leitrim farmer: £77. Dromore farmer: £76. Ballyvalley farmer: £76. Donaghmore farmer: £73. Lisnacroppin farmer: £72. Breeding rams topped at £245.