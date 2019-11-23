Excellent turnout for Christmas beef and lamb show and sale at Swatragh

Swatragh Livestock Market held their first annual Christmas beef and Lamb show and sale on Tuesday, November 19 Generously sponsored by Garvagh Veterinary Clinic .

The Christmas lambs show and sale started the evening off with the beef following on swiftly behind.

Judge - Stephen Etherson, Lambs Champion - J. Pinkerton, Eamon Healy(NCCE), Lambs Reserve Champion - J. McNally(Crosslands Farm)

Many thanks must go to Sam Carmichael from McKees Butchers of Maghera for judging the Cattle event and Stephen Etherson for Judging the Sheep event.

The champion this year went to a pair of Lambs from J Pinkerton, selling to £94 bought by T H Duffin Butchers Randalstown, and the reserve champion went to Crosslands Farm with a pair of Lambs selling to £96 bought by A McCaffer.

As the sheep judging took place in one part of the yard the annual beef show kicked off at 6.00pm in another part with an impressive entry of over 20 outstanding show cattle.

The event was a huge success.

Housewifes Choice �2000 - Eamon Healy(NCCE) , Jonathan Crawford & Michael Healy

The cattle were judged in front of a full house, Judge Sam Carmichael awarded Champion to M and T Johnston, for a Limousin heifer weighing 752kg.

This was later sold for £2,100 to Jonathan Crawford of Crawford’s Supermarket Maghera.

Reserve champion went to Michael Healy with a Limousin bullock weighing 655kg selling to £1490 sold to H Thompson.

Housewife’s Choice went to Michael Healy with a Charolais weighing 600kg selling to £2000 sold to Jonathan Crawford of Crawford’s Supermarket Maghera.

Beef Champion �2100 - Eamon Healy(NCCE), Jonathan Crawford and M. Johnston

Class champion awards :

Beef heifer: 1st M and T Johnston, 2nd Malachy McGrath, 3rd Eugene Maguire

Stores: 1st Michael Healy, 2nd Darren Gallagher, 3rd Kevin Leonard

Bullock: 1st Michael Healy, 2nd Malachy McGrath, 3rd Lynda Hamiliton

Breeding heifers: 1st Mark McKinstry, 2nd Michael Healy, 3rd Robert Millar.

Swatragh Livestock Market would like to thank sponsor Garvagh Veterinary Clinic, judges, the breeders for the outstanding quality of their stock and the buyers and all who supported the event on the night.

The overwhelming kindness and generosity of the farming community continues to amaze and the organisers are truly grateful for all the support.