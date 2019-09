Excellent turnout of just over 3,000 sheep at Armoy Mart

An excellent turnout of just over 3,000 head last Wednesday night saw a sharper trade for store lambs and breeding stock, fat ewes and fat lambs remained steady.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

Jas McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £78.00. A Gallagher, Armoy, 24kgs £73.00. G McCarry, Ballycastle, 24kgs £71.00. J Fisher, Novally, 25kgs £70.50. David McCammon, Larne, 25kgs £70.00. William Kerr, Ahoghill, 23kgs £69.80. Jas Richmond, Bushmills, 24kgs £68.50. J Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 22kgs £68.00.

STORE LAMBS

D McCammon, Larne, 27kgs Texel, £68.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 82 crossbreds £63.50. Chas McCormick, Armoy, 23kgs Suffolk, £64.50. D McAlister, Glenann, 44 Suffolk, £65.50. U McCaughan, Ballycastle, 49 Texel, £62.50. R Nelson, Glenarm, 50, crossbreds £57.50. Liam O’Neill, Cushendun, 52 Texel, £62.00. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, 49 Texel, £61.00. Ray Higgins, Martinstown, 22 Texel, £56.50. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, 63, Blackface, £42.50. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, 39 Suffolk, £56.00. A McGarel, Cairncastle, 15 Blackface, £53.00. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 21 Texel, £58.00. A and S P McCarry, Loughguile, 25 Blackface £55.00.

BREEDING EWES & RAMS

M McCurry, Cushendall, Mule hogget, 10, £140, 10, £140, 10, £136. Craig McMillan, Bushmills, 10, £128, 20, £124. Packie Donnelly, Rathkenny, Texel ram lambs, £440gns, £400gns, Suffolk ram lamb, £250gns.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.