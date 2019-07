Exceptional demand for heifers at Markethill

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 27th July saw a further strengthening in trade for weanling stock with bullocks and heifers maintaining last week’s trade.

HEIFERS

The 220 heifers sold in an exceptionally good demand with top quality heavy heifers from £190 to £239 per 100 kilos paid for a 618k Char £1475 from a Crossgar farmer further from £231 per 100 kilos for a 508k Lim at £1175 from a Crossgar farmer. Top price heifer £1545 for 720k £214. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £219 per 100 kilos for 450k Char at £985 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 460k Par at £1005 from a Bessbrook farmer. Second quality heifers generally sold from £170 to £180 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Crossgar farmer 618k £1475 £239.00; Crossgar farmer 508k £1175 £231.00; Crossgar farmer 658k £1435 £218.00; Crossgar farmer 700k £1505 £215.00; Crossgar farmer 722k £1545 £214.00; Newry farmer 616k £1295 £210.00; Newry farmer 634k £1325 £209.00; Poyntzpass farmer 658k £1375 £209.00; Newry farmer 564k £1165 £207.00.

Middleweight heifers: Rathfriland farmer 450k £985 £219.00; Bessbrook farmer 462k £1005 £218.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £865 £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £865 £211.00; Bessbrook farmer 434k £915 £211.00; Bessbrook farmer 478k £1005 £210.00; Armagh farmer 426k £885 £208.00; Killylea farmer 492k £1005 £204.00; Keady farmer 410k £835 £204.00.

BULLOCKS

The 180 bullocks sold readily with good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos for a 504k Char at £1095 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £213 for 528k Char at £1125 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Top price £1585 for 780k Char £203 from a Dromara farmer followed by £1545 for a 750k Lim £206 from a Dromara farmer. Several heavy bullocks sold from £1300 to £1520 each. Good quality middleweight steers sold from £185 to £210 for 490k blonde at £1035 from a Markethill farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold readily from £140 to £158 per 100 kilos for 568k at £895 from a Katesbridge producer. Top price Friesian £1095 for 718k £153 from a Tandragee producer. Several Friesian bullocks sold from £900 to £1025 each.

Heavy bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 504k £1095 £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 528k £1125 £213.00; Dromara farmer 664k £1375 £207.00; Dromara farmer 750k £1545 £206.00; Dromara farmer 740k £1515 £205.00; Dromara farmer 686k £1395 £203.00; Dromara farmer 780k £1585 £203.00; Crossgar farmer 706k £1425 £202.00; Dromara farmer 754k £1505 £200.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Markethill farmer 494k £1035 £210.00; Keady farmer 482k £955 £198.00; Richhill farmer 480k £945 £197.00; Markethill farmer 474k £915 £193.00; Richhill farmer 462k £875 £189.00; Greyabbey farmer 402k £755 £188.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 468k £875 £187.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £925 £185.00.

Friesian bullocks: Katesbridge farmer 568k £895 £158.00; Collone farmer 542k £835 £154.00; Tandragee faremr 718k £1095 £153.00; Stewartstown farmer 582k £885 £152.00; Katesbridge farmer 524k £795 £152.00; Keady faremr 640k £965 £151.00; Loughgilly farmer 604k £905 £150.00.

WEANLINGS

The 130 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong trade with prices seeing a further lift on the week. Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £316 per 100 kilos for 304k Char at £960 from an Augher farmer. The same owner received £315 per 100 kilos for a 298k Lim at £940. Main demand from £210 to£257 per 100 kilos. Light male weanlings sold steadily from £200 to £260 per 100 kilos for a 242k Fleck at £630 and up to £890 for a 380k Lim at £232 from a Mayobridge farmer. Stronger male weanlings sold from £195 to £241 for 402k Lim at £970 from an Augher farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Augher farmer 402k £970 £241.00; Mayobridge farmer 420k £970 £231.00; Mayobridge farmer 402k £900 £224.00; Mayobridge farmer 408k £860 £211.00.

Light male weanlings: Cullyhanna farmer 306k £740 £242.00; Keady farmer 316k £750 £237.00; Collone farmer 242k £630 £260.00; Keady faremr 298k £670 £225.00; Mayobridge farmer 384k £890 £232.00; Cullyhanna farmer 370k £830 £224.00; Keady farmer 388k £860 £222.00; Collone farmer 294k £645 £219.00; Keady farmer 370k £800 £216.00.

Heifer weanlings: Augher farmer 304k £960 £316.00; Augher farmer 298k £940 £315.00; Crumlin farmer 202k £520 £257.00; Mayobridge farmer 332k £820 £247.00; Rathfriland farmer 332k £775 £233.00; Rathfriland farmer 334k £770 £231.00; Portadown farmer 360k £790 £219.00; Rathfriland farmer 346k £750 £217.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2500 paid for a Lim cow and heifer calf from a Crossmaglen farmer. A Cullyhanna producer received £1580 for a Char cow and Lim heifer calf. Several more sold from £1100 to £1500 each.

Suckler cow sale starts every week at 11.30am sharp.