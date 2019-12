Exceptional pen of lambs sell at £93

There was another good sale of 758 sheep on Tuesday at Saintfield.

An exceptional pen of Lambs weighing 23kgs sold at £93. Heavy Lambs sold to a top of £94. Fat Ewes sold to a top price of £130.

LEADING PRICES:

LAMBS: Ballywalter producer, 28kgs £94, 22.5kgs £85, Castlewellan producer, 27 23kgs £93, Downpatrick producer, 20 26kgs £92, Castlewellan producer, 17 26.5kgs £91.50, Newtownards producer, 10 27.5kgs £91, 3 28kgs £90, 3 19kkgs £77, Ballynahinch producer, 9 27.5kgs £90, Downpatrick producer, 24 27kgs £90, Dromore producer, 10 27.5kgs £90, 15 25.5kgs £88, 7 18.5kgs £72, Killinchy producer, 26 25.5kgs £89, Newtownards producer, 11 24.5kgs £88, Ardglass producer, 14 25.5kgs £88, 9 22kgs £83, 3 19kgs £76, Ballygowan producer, 20 24kgs £88, Hillsborough producer, 9 28.5kgs £88, Dromore producer, 2 27.5kgs £88, 2 23kgs £84, Lisburn producer, 14 24kgs £87, Castlewellan producer, 8 27kgs £87, Seaforde producer, 14 24.5kgs £86.50, Saintfield producer, 8 25.5kgs £86, 6 22.5kgs £81, Downpatrick producer, 19 24kgs £86, Dromara producer, 50 23.5kgs £85, Ballywalter producer, 18 23.5kgs £83.50, Millisle producer, 6 23.5kgs £83, Ballynahinch producer, 6 21.5kgs £81.50, Dromara producer, 40 23.5kgs £81, Crossgar producer, 20 21.5kgs £80, Cloughey producer, 7 21.5kgs £78.50, Ballywalter producer, 7 20.5kgs £77, Ballynahinch producer, 6 18kgs £74, Lisburn producer, 12 16kgs £70.50, Killinchy producer, 4 16.5kgs £68, Saintfield producer 17kgs £67.

FAT EWES: Newtownards producer, £130, Killinchy producer, £130, £100, Newtownards producer, £107, £90, £81, Dromara producer, £100, £89, £88, Downpatrick producer, £94, Comber producer, £93, Downpatrick producer, £89, £81, Saintfield producer, £88, £80, Downpatrick producer, £83, Lisburn producer, £83, Downpatrick producer, £75, Downpatrick producer, £72.