Exchange of views with the Agriculture Committee

On 23 January, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski gave an exchange of views with the European Parliament’s Committee on agriculture and rural development.

The discussion covered many areas, including the budget of the Common Agricultural Policy, the European Green Deal and the future of organic production in the EU. Commissioner Wojciechowski spoke of the need for agriculture to be a key part in meeting the ambitious objectives of the European Green Deal and said of the CAP budget that his role is to “defend” and “strengthen and enhance the budget”.

Commissioner Wojciechowski also addressed the issue of concentration of land and that the EU, whilst having limited powers on the issue, was working on a survey of regulations in the member states as some “3% of owners own 50% of the agricultural land in the EU… this is not advantageous to anyone.” He also believes that the CAP should be one of many policies that affect the rural community as “cohesion policy does not contribute much” to rural area development.

EU suspends Ukrainian poultry imports

Following an outbreak of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Ukraine, DG Santé informed member states last week that the Ukrainian veterinary authorities are not able to certify a number of poultry products for import into the EU. Products that have been temporarily suspended from import include fresh poultry meat, poultry meat preparations and unprocessed animal by-products containing poultry meat. Eggs are not affected by the decision. Poultry is not permitted for import into the EU if it comes from a territory that is not free of HPAI.