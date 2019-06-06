Excitement as TRI Equestrian Pony Series concludes in style

After travelling the length and breath of the region, the Ulster Region’s TRI Equestrian NI Spring Pony Series came to a conclusion on Sunday, May 26, at the home of TRI Equestrian NI, the Meadows Equestrian Complex, Lurgan.

Sponsor on the day was SERE motors, who showcased some of their best ‘horsepower’ in the arenas with displays from both the Sangyong and Mitsubishi ranges.

In the arenas, Meadows designer, Aaron McCusker and his team challenged and asked all the right questions of the athletes, resulting in many changes to the league leader boards throughout the day.

The 128cm classes made up the majority of the classes in arena 2. With optimum time playing its part in the final leg, a steady pace was key to winning these classes, established for newcomers to affiliated jumping.

Twenty one competitors started in the 128 85cms Under 10, 11 of these combinations recorded faultless rounds, but with time also a deciding factor a fast clear was essential to claim that winning rosette.

Co. Sligo’s Harry Rush and ‘King of Rock & Roll’ rode a blistering round to take the class in 26.85 just 0.41 seconds ahead of their closest rivals Elizabeth McCracken and ‘Sweet Lily who stopped the clock on 27.26 for second place on the day. In the 128 1m Grand Prix final Robert Russell and ‘Kilcreene Apollo’ were one of eight clears in the jump off to take first place in 28.62.

The first of the two horse classes on the day went to Lucy Morton and Curolea Wild Diamond in the 1m, stopping the clock over 10 seconds faster than Ben Maybin and Garryduff Diamond Mine. In the 1.10m/1.20m Daniel Moore on Lorna Moore’s Scooby Bee recorded one of only two clears of the day to secure the red ribbons on the day.

Over in arena 1, the day commenced with the 148 90cms TRI Equestrian Final in which there were 21 starters. A fast clear round from Beth Thompson with Rakish Talisman, ensured that she was right in the thick of it as the final placings were revealed.

In the 148 1.10m an exciting jump off took place as riders fought it out for the important final points in the series. The eventual winner of the class was Lucy Morton with her mother Joanne’s Tynan Bo-Bo Bear. Snapping closely on their heels was Yiayan Evans and Powerstation.

The last class of the day and of the series was the 138 1.10, which saw 15 competitors starting. From these five went through to the jump off which produced three double clear rounds. The quickest of these was Cormac Taggart and ‘Mr Dougherty’. This pair broke the beam in 39.08 ahead ofCamryn Clarke and ‘Le Puy en Velay’ whose time was 39.09. Third place went to Conor Harris on ‘Priestown Spotty’ in 52.98 with Ben Walsh taking fourth in four faults with ‘Mentos Lara’.

Results

128 50cms Newcomers: 1, Martina McCrory’s Aughmore Dante (Elle-Mae McCrory), 2, Orlaith O’Hagan’s He’s So Naughty (Harriet O’Hagan), 3, Sparkling Equine’s Knockavoe Merlin (Jessica Baxter), 4, Donna Millar’s Vales Little Bobbi (Ruby Millar), 5, David Leslie Maneely’s Scarletts Lulu (Emily Maneely), 6, Gabriel Tunney’s Horizon Star (Elsie Tunney).

Also Clear: Jillian Nelson’s Loughries Star (Juliana Nelson), Victoria Clarke’s Quantum Persia (Chloe Clarke), Karen McFadden’s Charlie (Connie McFadden).

128 60cms Newcomers: 1, Hannah Patterson’s C.S. Galileo (Lucy Johnston), 2, Janet Currie’s Curolea Rosi (Rebecca Coulter), 3, Victoria Clarke’s Quantum Persia (Chloe Clarke), 4, David Leslie Maneely’s Scarletts Lulu (Emily Maneely), 5, Martina Mccrory’s Aughmore Dante (Elle-Mae McCrory), 6, Jillian Nelson’s Casper (Ur) (Juliana Nelson).

Also Clear: Orla Diamond’s My Gingernut (Eenna Hamilton), Hazel Trimble’s Tullyhogue Montana (Elizabeth Millar), Donna Millar’s Vales Little Bobbi (Ruby Millar), Martin & Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Eunan Kelly), Frances Mellett’s Sox Line Cassie (Zoe Mellett), Angela Maguire’s Manny (Lexie Maguire), Roisin Cathcart’s Florry Ward (Chloe Cathcart), Angela Maguire’s Jack-A-Roo (Lexie Maguire).

128 70cms: 1, Martin & Tracy Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Eunan Kelly), 2, Sparkling Equine’s Lackaghmore Katie (Jessica Baxter), 3, Hazel Trimble’s Mighty Minion (Elizabeth Millar), 4, Kim Coleman’s Charlie Black (Amy Coleman), 5, Ronan McLaughlin’s Rashers And Sausages (Sarah McLaughlin), 6, Martina McCrory’s My Party Pop (Kaitlin McCrory),

Also Clear: Hazel Trimble’s Littleash Cash (Elizabeth Millar), Hazel Trimble’s Tullyhogue Montana (Elizabeth Millar), Frances Mellett’s Sox Line Cassie (Zoe Mellett), Roisin Cathcart’s Florry Ward (Chloe Cathcart), Jillian Nelson’s Casper (Ur) (Juliana Nelson), William Jnr Adair’s Alland Sparkle (Adam Adair), Christine Wilcock’s Drumcaughey Lucky (Matthew Dylan Wilcock).

128 80cms: 1, Katheryne McCracken’s Sweet Lily (CPBS) (Elizabeth McCracken), 2, Ronan Mclaughlin’s Phoenix Phantom (Sarah Mclaughlin), 3, Martin & Tracy Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Eunan Kelly), 4, Lynn Caskey’s Ruthstown Speed (Zoe Caskey), 5, Lisa Smith’s Knockmenagh Rocco (Lori Smith), 6, Martin & Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Caitlin Kelly).

Also Clear: Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Sophia Bingham), John Black’s Chocolat II (Erin Mathieson), Sparkling Equine’s Lackaghmore Katie (Jessica Baxter), Katheryne McCracken’s Nely Done That (Elizabeth McCracken), Niki Taylor’s Maximilo (Medb Kinney), Lisa Smith’s Top Spot (Lori Smith), Kim Coleman’s Charlie Black (Amy Coleman), Orla Diamond’s Diamond’s Sunshine (Eenna Hamilton), Niki Taylor’s Goldengrove Fantasy (Medb Kinney), Katheryne McCracken’s Tynan Petal (Cillian Torrens), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Lucky Number (pi) (Zara-Jane Kelly).

128 Under 10 85cms: 1, Kenneth Rush’s King Of Rock & Roll (Harry Rush); 2, Katheryne McCracken’s Sweet Lily (CPBS) (Elizabeth McCracken); 3, Martin & Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Caitlin Kelly); 4, Kenneth Rush’s Wian Pearl (Ella Rush); 5, Gabriel Tunney’s In It To Win It (Lily Tunney); 6, Katheryne McCracken’s Nely Done That (Elizabeth McCracken).

128 90cms: 1, William Jnr Adair’s Miss Elegant (Adam Adair); 2, Katheryne McCracken’s Uquam d’Emery PFS (Charlotte McCracken); 3, Gillian Kerr’s Pepsi Mac (Alexandra Kerr); 4, Lisa Smith’s Knockmenagh Rocco (Lori Smith); 5, Paula McMaster’s Sootilicious (Alex McMaster); 6, Briony Murphy’s Golden Grove Maurice (Darragh Murphy).

128 1m - 1, Jane C P Russell’s Kilcreene Apollo (Robert Russell); 2, Katheryne McCracken’s Uquam d’Emery PFS (Charlotte McCracken); 3, Victoria Clarke’s Its Only Money (Jamie Clarke); 4, Joanne Morton’s Tynnan Tuttle Pip (Peter Morton); 5, Kenneth Rush’s Pepper Diamond (Harry Rush); 6, Pam Moore’s Leo the Lionheart II (Kym Moore).

138 80cms: 1, Gwen Garrett’s Moonlit Cassiopeia (Lucy Morton), 2, Pam Moore’s Rosie (EIP) (Kym Moore), 3, Phelim Comey’s Dexters Lady (Caitlin Comey), 4, Vivian Hamill’s Dernahatten Coevers Hills (Grace Hamill), 5, Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Miss Ellie (IHR) (Caoimhian Sharkey), 6, Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Lackaghmore Louis (Caoimhian Sharkey).

138 90cms: 1, Glenda McBride’s Tynan Espresso (Lucy Morton), 2, Paul McCann’s Callens Lady (Lucy Mc Cann), 3, Cali O’Donnell’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Calum McVeigh), 4, Briony Murphy’s Kreme (Darragh Murphy), 5, Gwen Garrett’s Moonlit Cassiopeia (Lucy Morton), 6, Paul McCann’s Gortmore Julie (Lucy McCann).

Also Clear: Beverley McCullough’s Beechill Sue (Mya McCullough), James McEvoy’s Super Sue (Ellen McEvoy), Damien McPhillips’s Magical Millicent (Orla Cusack), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Miss Ellie (IHR) (Caoimhian Sharkey), Clare Sloan’s Cummerpark Storm (Simone Leathem), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Lackaghmore Louis (Caoimhian Sharkey), Rachel Pearson’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson), Paula Mcmaster’s OOS Paris (Alex McMaster), Joanne Patterson’s Bennys Idea (Alex Patterson).

138 1m: 1, Sarah Doherty’s Springhill Copper Beech (Oliver Doherty); 2, Lisa Torrens’s Bobby Lee (Dylan Torrens); 3, Lorna Moore’s Seapatrick Make A Move (Benjamin Moore); 4, Ronan McLaughlin‘s Mentos Lara (Ben Walsh); 5, Sarah Doherty’s Sparkling Nina Lass (Oliver Doherty); 6, Andrew Dunlop’s Rockin Roxie (Jenny Dunlop).

138 1.10m: 1, Karen McFadden’s Mr Dougherty (Cormac Taggart); 2, Victoria Clarke’s Le Puy en Velay (Camryn Clarke); 3, Orla Harris’s Priestown Spotty (Conor Harris); 4, Ronan McLaughlin ‘s Mentos Lara (Ben Walsh); 5, Judith Dunlop’s Cornhill Snowey (Jenny Dunlop).

148 90cms: 1, Andrew Thompson’s Rakish Talisman (Beth Thompson), 2, Sarah Agnew’s Mirah Supreme (Cpbs) (Luke Devlin), 3, Brendan Canavan’s Diamond II (Megan O’Neill), 4, Paddy Douglas’s Lough Allen Dancer (Paris Douglas), 5, Phelim Comey’s Princess Nora (Caitlin Comey), 6, Nicola Burns’s Tullymurry Sunshine (Zara Burns).

Also Clear: Cathal Forbes’s Rainbow’s Promise (Emma Forbes), Jane C P Russell’s Cwmdwyfran Noson Dywyll (Amy Coleman), Gary Haughey’s Sahara Storm (Dolly) (Ava Haughey), Owen Sharkey’s Woodside Lad (Caoimhian Sharkey), Audrey Hunter’s Magic Rhythm (Taylor Hunter), Sarah McLean’s Kiltiernan Bell (Katy McLean), Jane Clarke’s Lissyegan Bonny Babe (Maeve Clarke), Cathal Forbes’s Gortlemon Isabelle (Emma Forbes).

148 1m: 1, Shane Curley’s Killeen Appraisal (Alexandra Kiernan), 2, Lyndsay Barnett’s Stonebrook Tosca (Ava Stubbs), 3, Lexie McCloskey’s Springfield Oliver (Billie-Jean Lynch), 4, Daniel Douglas’s Carrig Brave (Peter Douglas), 5, Brendan Canavan’s Diamond II (Megan O’Neill), 6, Gary Haughey’s Sahara Storm (Dolly) (Ava Haughey).

Also Clear: Cathal Forbes’s Rainbow’s Promise (Emma Forbes), Jane Clarke’s Lissyegan Bonny Babe (Maeve Clarke), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Lackaghmore Joey (Ellen Thompson), Arlene Nee’s Bean An Ti the second (Alexandra Kiernan), Victoria Steele’s Deluca Reape (Emily Steele).

148 1.10m (inc 6/7 Year Old): 1, Joanne Morton’s Tynan Bo-Bo Bear (Lucy Morton); 2, Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s Powerstation (Yiayan Evans); 3, Hugh Treanor’s Bay Star Lady (Shannon Treanor); 4, Lexie McCloskey’s Springfield Oliver (Billie-Jean Lynch); 5, Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s Ewald (Yiayan Evans); 6, Margaret Ward’s Phoenix Delight (Ellen Ward).

148 1.20m: 1, Jean Finney’s Our Trendy Vivendi (Alex Finney); 2, Maeve McEvoy’s Fireman (Niamh McEvoy); 3, Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s Powerstation (Yiayan Evans); 4, Andrew Thompson’s Trendy Blue (Ellen Thompson); 5, Hugh Treanor’s Bay Star Lady (Shannon Treanor); 6, Lorna Moore’s Cleagh Lady (Sarah Moore).

Children On Horses & Juniors 1m: 1, Brian Auld’s Curolea wild diamond (Lucy Morton), 2, Dean Bell’s Garryduff Diamond Mine (Ben Maybin).

Children On Horses & Juniors 1.10/1.20m: 1, Lorna Moore’s Scooby Bee (Daniel Moore); 2, Ruairi Holmes’s Feroz Van De Boslandhoeve (Che Flanagan); 3, Gerard McNamara’s Master Holiday (Lucy Morton); 4, Jane Clarke’s Delton (Tadhg Clarke); 5, Joanne Morton’s Tynnan Dominic Blue (Kathryn Morton).