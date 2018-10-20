Excitement builds ahead of new championships

The first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, in association with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland is fast approaching with plans well underway for this year’s event, taking place at Eikon Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, November 27.

Following on from the successful Allams Fatstock Show and Sale, the RUAS is delighted to add this premier show and sale to its portfolio of agri events and to continue and develop this pinnacle event for the beef and sheep industries. The event will include showing of beef cattle and lambs during the day, culminating with the ever popular auction in the evening.

Beef cattle will compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion of Show to be awarded with the renowned Allams Cup, with lambs shown on the day competing for the title of Best Butcher Pair.

Ahead of this year’s event, Keith Williamson, whose British Blue was awarded Supreme Champion at last year’s Allams Show and Sale, along with butcher David Moore from Country Meats in Aghagallon, who purchased last year’s Supreme Champion at the evening auction, met with RUAS Chief Executive Alan Crowe to express what the continuation of this event means for the industry.

Keith Williamson said: “We have been showing at Allams Christmas Show and Sale since it was in Oxford Street in Belfast and have been overwhelmed to win the Supreme Championship twice.Last year’s win was particularly special as it was the last championship at the old RUAS showgrounds at Balmoral, Belfast. We look forward to competing for many more championships at the new Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb event.”

Butcher David Moore added: “Country Meats is a family run business and my family have been in butchering for 80 years, this is something I am very proud of. Furthermore I take great pride in ensuring we sell top quality beef to our customers at a reasonable price. Visiting the Allams Sale year on year has always been very important to us. It marks our commitment to sourcing local, top quality produce. It means a lot to me to buy locally and support the local market. I look forward to visiting this year’s event and am particularly excited as always for the auction in the evening.”

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive, added: “The RUAS is enthusiastic ahead of the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships. We are so pleased to be able to host this event, continuing the legacy of the Allams annual Show and Sale.

“We look forward to growing this event year on year and feel over time it will become a firm favourite within Northern Ireland’s agri-calendar and we are excited to welcome visitors and exhibitors to the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in November.”

The Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships will take place on Tuesday 27th November 2018 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn. With showing commencing at 11am and the auction from 6pm. To keep up to date with news about the event visit beefandlamb.org.uk or find it on Facebook and Twitter.